Cebu

Espina: Zonta at 55

Stella Bernabe
Stella Bernabe

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 celebrates its solid 55 years of dedicated service to the community.Minnie Yuvienco

Nellie Chiu
Nellie Chiu
Minnie Yuvienco
Minnie Yuvienco
Tess Chan
Tess Chan
Linda Binghay
Linda Binghay
Rufina Tanchan
Rufina Tanchan
Emily Benedicto
Emily Benedicto
Jane Panganiban
Jane Panganiban
Tina Ebrada
Tina Ebrada
Helen Benedicto
Helen Benedicto
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Mila C. Espina
Mila C. Espina
Merle Cunanan
Merle Cunanan
Gina Garcia Atienza
Gina Garcia Atienza

It continues to safeguard and strengthen its thrust to curb violence and abuses against women and children through proactive projects.

These initiatives usually cover education, ecology, health, livelihood and leadership sectors.

The scope of involvement evolves from the community then across the globe through stable linkages and leadership of dedicated Zontians of Cebu.

(To be continued...)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph