Espina: Zonta at 55

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 celebrates its solid 55 years of dedicated service to the community.Minnie Yuvienco
It continues to safeguard and strengthen its thrust to curb violence and abuses against women and children through proactive projects.
These initiatives usually cover education, ecology, health, livelihood and leadership sectors.
The scope of involvement evolves from the community then across the globe through stable linkages and leadership of dedicated Zontians of Cebu.
(To be continued...)