Espina: Zonta at 55

LEADERS. President Jane Panganiban and past presidents Stella Bernabe, Chabeng Garcia and Tess Chan.
GUEST. Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Neri Garcia, president Jane Panganiban, past presidents Mila C Espina and Merle Cunanan, and District 17 governor Ofelia Bautista.
ZONTIANS. Rufina Tanchan, Matt Baguia and Anita Cabinian.
ZONTIANS. Flor Streegan, past president Gina Atienza and Linda Binghay.
POSE. President Jane Panganiban, Zontian Aida Uy and past president Tess Chan.
SMILES. Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Neri Garcia with past president Nellie Chiu, president Jane Panganiban, past president Tess Chan, and District 17 governor Ofelia Bautista.
The jolly committed Zontians celebrated its 55 years anniversary at Casino Español de Cebu. It was time to recall, reinforce our goal to safeguard the rights and welfare of women against violence. Our photos tell a story...

