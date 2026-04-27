Espina: Zonta Club

I have been part of many of these initiatives in Ermita: day care programs, sewing classes and cooking and carinderia management.

Among the active officers during those years were the late Amparo Rodil and Anita Sanchez, along with Flor Streegan, Merle Cunanan and Inday Avila.

Today, the new generation of Zonta Club of Cebu 1 continues to expand programs for women and children.