Cebu

Espina: Zonta Club

Espina: Zonta Club
ANITA SANCHEZ
Published on

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 has sustained its special projects addressing the concerns and needs of women, particularly in Ermita.

MERLE CUNANAN (SEATED)
MERLE CUNANAN (SEATED)

I have been part of many of these initiatives in Ermita: day care programs, sewing classes and cooking and carinderia management.

Among the active officers during those years were the late Amparo Rodil and Anita Sanchez, along with Flor Streegan, Merle Cunanan and Inday Avila.

Today, the new generation of Zonta Club of Cebu 1 continues to expand programs for women and children.

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