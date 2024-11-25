Cebu

Espina: Zonta Club of Cebu 1

MEMBERS. Area director Tess Chan inducts the new members of Zonta Club of Cebu 1: Leigh Michelle Ramos and Camille King.
Through the years the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 has always chosen education, health and safety and ecology as most relevant projects. The pioneer and the new and younger Zontians blend perfectly in assigning which program or project would need a dynamic team work. The photos on this page say more than a thousand words.

SPEECH. Zonta Club of Cebu 1 president Mel Go speaks about celebrating “World Children’s Month.”
HONOR. Zonta Club of Cebu 1: Adlaw sa Pasidungog. The club receives the plaque of recognition from the Cebu City Division of the Department of Education 7.
Honda Cars Cebu-ACMobility and the Cebu Online News Press Corps (CONPC) signed a partnership agreement on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, for the hosting of the “CONPC Lounge at Honda” at Honda Cars Cebu at its A. Soriano Ave., Kamputhaw, Cebu City showroom with some CONPC members in attendance.

PARTNERSHIP. Present at the memorandum of agreement signing: (from left) Tricia Silva, member Cebu Online News Press Corp. (CONPC); Andrew Bayawa of Honda Cars Cebu; Bryan Enerio, Honda Cars Cebu-ACMobility, VisMin branch manager; CONPC founder Robby Alugar; and co-founder Minerva Newman.
The CONPC Lounge at Honda is open to all members of CONPC and will serve as the organization’s headquarters. The lounge serves as a stopover or co-working space for CONPC members where they can create and edit content. The lounge has WiFi/internet and unli coffee, courtesy of Honda Cars Cebu.

