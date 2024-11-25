Espina: Zonta Club of Cebu 1

Through the years the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 has always chosen education, health and safety and ecology as most relevant projects. The pioneer and the new and younger Zontians blend perfectly in assigning which program or project would need a dynamic team work. The photos on this page say more than a thousand words.
Honda Cars Cebu-ACMobility and the Cebu Online News Press Corps (CONPC) signed a partnership agreement on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, for the hosting of the “CONPC Lounge at Honda” at Honda Cars Cebu at its A. Soriano Ave., Kamputhaw, Cebu City showroom with some CONPC members in attendance.
The CONPC Lounge at Honda is open to all members of CONPC and will serve as the organization’s headquarters. The lounge serves as a stopover or co-working space for CONPC members where they can create and edit content. The lounge has WiFi/internet and unli coffee, courtesy of Honda Cars Cebu.