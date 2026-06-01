Espina: Zonta’s big event

The turnover ceremony of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 was colorful and meaningful. The event was held at Casino Español de Cebu.
The program reviewed past activities, specifically the Club’s projects in environmental preservation, leadership, scholarship and education.
It was a very nostalgic event for me because I had the opportunity to recall projects in education, ecology, community and civic affairs with fellow Zontians like Anita Sanchez, Flor Streegan, Merle Cunanan, Inday Avila, Fe Necesario and others.
We had major fundraising projects then, such as Glamour and Glitz 1 and 2, RJ and the Riots and Jose Mari Chan concerts, some of them in cooperation with the American Chamber, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the City and Province of Cebu, University of San Jose- Recoletos, Benedicto College and many other linkages with socio-business clubs.
I will always remember working with fellow Zontians Anita, Flor, Inday, Merle, Fe, Amparo Rodil, Stella Bernabe, Tess Chan and many others.
This year marks another chapter in the relentless efforts of Stella to continue projects in education, the environment, governance, civic affairs, healthcare and other community initiatives.
To all the Zontians, carry on and keep the torch of worthwhile programs burning.