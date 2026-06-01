Espina: Zonta’s big event

The turnover ceremony of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 was colorful and meaningful. The event was held at Casino Español de Cebu.

The program reviewed past activities, specifically the Club’s projects in environmental preservation, leadership, scholarship and education.

It was a very nostalgic event for me because I had the opportunity to recall projects in education, ecology, community and civic affairs with fellow Zontians like Anita Sanchez, Flor Streegan, Merle Cunanan, Inday Avila, Fe Necesario and others.