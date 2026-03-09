Cebu

Espina: Zontians for women empowerment

In my diary
DELEGATES. From left: Zontians Pia Alturas, Teresita Baronda, president Melita Ramos, past presidents Stella Bernabe and Chabeng Garcia, and Fe Golez.
DELEGATES. From left: Zontians Pia Alturas, Teresita Baronda, president Melita Ramos, past presidents Stella Bernabe and Chabeng Garcia, and Fe Golez.
Published on

Zontians from across the regions gathered at Limketkai Luxe Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City on Feb. 6 and 7, 2026, for the Area 3 Meeting — an inspiring gathering marked by unity, service and sisterhood. The event brought together leaders who share a common mission: sustaining the empowerment of women. The opening program united participants around a shared vision, highlighting a renewed commitment to collective advocacy and service initiatives.

LUAU. Members of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 in their luau attire during the Welcome Dinner
LUAU. Members of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 in their luau attire during the Welcome Dinner
PARADE. Zonta Club of Cebu 1 president Melita Ramos proudly represented the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 during the Parade of Flags at the Opening Ceremonies of the Area 3 Meeting in Cagayan de Oro.
PARADE. Zonta Club of Cebu 1 president Melita Ramos proudly represented the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 during the Parade of Flags at the Opening Ceremonies of the Area 3 Meeting in Cagayan de Oro.

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 was part of the meeting, which served as a platform for leadership and collaboration where commitment is transformed into action. Discussions strengthened partnerships as Zontians reaffirmed their dedication to building a better world for women and girls.

One of the highlights of the event was the “Luau Welcome Dinner,” where members wore colorful attire and had the opportunity to share stories while celebrating their shared advocacy.

The Zontians remain united with a single purpose: empowering women, strengthening the organization and advancing a common mission. Working together as a team continues to define the spirit of Zonta.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph