Espina: Zontians for women empowerment

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 was part of the meeting, which served as a platform for leadership and collaboration where commitment is transformed into action. Discussions strengthened partnerships as Zontians reaffirmed their dedication to building a better world for women and girls.

One of the highlights of the event was the “Luau Welcome Dinner,” where members wore colorful attire and had the opportunity to share stories while celebrating their shared advocacy.

The Zontians remain united with a single purpose: empowering women, strengthening the organization and advancing a common mission. Working together as a team continues to define the spirit of Zonta.