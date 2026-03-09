Espina: Zontians for women empowerment

Zontians from across the regions gathered at Limketkai Luxe Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City on Feb. 6 and 7, 2026, for the Area 3 Meeting — an inspiring gathering marked by unity, service and sisterhood. The event brought together leaders who share a common mission: sustaining the empowerment of women. The opening program united participants around a shared vision, highlighting a renewed commitment to collective advocacy and service initiatives.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 was part of the meeting, which served as a platform for leadership and collaboration where commitment is transformed into action. Discussions strengthened partnerships as Zontians reaffirmed their dedication to building a better world for women and girls.
One of the highlights of the event was the “Luau Welcome Dinner,” where members wore colorful attire and had the opportunity to share stories while celebrating their shared advocacy.
The Zontians remain united with a single purpose: empowering women, strengthening the organization and advancing a common mission. Working together as a team continues to define the spirit of Zonta.