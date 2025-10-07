Espinas, Abne trade punches in Abra mainer

WORLD-RATED Jesse Espinas and April Jay Abne lock horns this weekend in the main event of Solid North Promotions’ “Bugbugan sa Abra” on Oct. 12, 2025, at the Gov. Andres B. Bernos Memorial Gym in Abra.

Espinas and Abne will fight for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia flyweight title.

Espinas is looking to continue his resurgence after a rocky patch in his career. From late 2018 to 2023, he lost five of seven bouts.

Now at 32 years old, Espinas knows time is not on his side, but a late push has reinvigorated his once promising career.

Following back-to-back wins over unheralded Thai boxer Adisak Ketpiam and Filipino veteran Jerald Paclar, Espinas captured the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia super-flyweight strap with a fifth-round stoppage of Chinese fighter Jiangtao Cao in China last June 21, 2025.

Espinas has since returned to the world rankings, currently rated No. 7 in the light-flyweight division by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

He has fought some elite Pinoy fighters in the past, including former world champion Denver Cuello, Joey Canoy, Mark Vicelles, Esneth Domingo, and Cristian Araneta.

On the other hand, Abne aims to break into the world rankings with a win over Espinas.

The 26-year-old Abne has been unbeaten since 2022, racking up eight straight victories before settling for a majority draw with tough Anthony Gilbuela in his most recent bout last March 8, 2025, in Masbate.

Abne’s only career defeat was a first-round stoppage at the hands of one-time world title challenger Garen Diagan in 2021. He avenged that defeat after knocking out Diagan in the fifth round of their rematch the following year.

Abne is 15-1-1 with six knockouts, while Espinas is 24-7 with 14 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Romer Pinili (8-4-1, 7 KOs) locks horns with veteran Eduardo Mancito (22-17-2, 10 KOs) in the main supporting bout. / EKA