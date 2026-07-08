Espinoza: Accountability and due process at work

In denying Marcoleta’s motions to suspend the proceedings and defer the issuance of the warrants of arrest, the Sandiganbayan Third Division ruled that probable cause had already been established. Following the denial, the court ordered the arrest of Marcoleta, Defensor and two businessmen.

“When his motion to quash was denied, the Sandiganbayan was locked down and he was not allowed to go out,” said Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

The issuance of the warrants of arrest against a sitting senator and a former congressman, and their eventual arrest, reinforces our democratic principle that no one is above the law, regardless of political stature or institutional backing.

And what do these arrests mean for the state of our legal and justice system?

In a democracy, the arrests of Marcoleta, Defensor and two other businessmen become more than ordinary law enforcement actions. They delve into the credibility of our institutions. Whether justified or not, every high-profile arrest invites these questions: Was the law applied fairly? Was due process observed? Would the same action have been taken if the accused belonged to a different political camp?

These questions are neither skeptical nor partisan. They are essential to preserving public confidence in the rule of law.

After all, justice is not measured by the prominence of the accused but by the integrity of the process.

The Constitution guarantees due process not because every accused person is innocent, but because every citizen deserves protection against arbitrary power. That guarantee does not become weaker because the accused is unpopular. Neither does it become stronger because the accused is influential.

The law recognizes only one standard.

Unfortunately, many Filipinos no longer see the justice system through that lens. They see politics.

An arrest involving an ally of the administration is viewed differently from the arrest of a political opponent. The same legal process is praised or condemned depending on whose side one occupies. Justice has become another arena for partisan warfare. That’s perilous.

The greatest threat to the rule of law is not merely political interference. It is the gradual erosion of public trust. Once citizens begin believing that legal institutions are activated selectively — that some personalities are pursued with remarkable speed while others enjoy remarkable silence — confidence in the entire justice system begins to deteriorate.

The government may insist that every action is legally justified. Perhaps it is. But legality alone is not enough. Public confidence also depends on consistency. The law must not only be fair; it must be seen to be fair. Equal justice demands equal enforcement.

If one public official is investigated, others facing comparable allegations must also be investigated. If one politician is arrested, the same legal standards must apply regardless of political affiliation, popularity, or influence. The Constitution does not recognize one law for the administration and another for the opposition. There is only one law.

Likewise, those arrested should not be convicted in the court of public opinion. An arrest is merely the beginning of judicial scrutiny, not its conclusion. Even if Marcoleta made public admissions, the burden still remains on the prosecution to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt before an impartial court. That burden protects every Filipino, not just the accused of the day.

Our justice system has never lacked laws. It has never lacked prosecutors, judges, or police officers. What it has often lacked is public confidence that justice is administered without fear, without favor and without political design.

The arrest of Marcoleta and Defensor will eventually become another chapter in our political history. Courts will decide the facts based on the evidence presented. Appeals may follow. Years from now, many will scarcely remember the details of the case.

But something else will endure.

“Governments are remembered for the power they exercised. Nations are remembered for the justice they preserved. Between those two lies the rule of law — the only shield the ordinary citizen has against the extraordinary powers of the State.”