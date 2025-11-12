Espinoza: Accountability, liability of public officials in the face of typhoon Tino

It is so hard to understand how some government officials in Cebu could pack their bags for a holiday while typhoon Tino was on its way and the National Government, through the NDRRMC and PAGASA, was so diligent in providing advance information on the strength of the typhoon and the possible consequences when it would make landfall in Cebu.

But these government officials whom their constituents voted for in the last local elections and whom they supposedly trusted to lead and protect the community were nowhere to be found, while ordinary citizens were already anxious while securing their homes and bracing for Tino’s arrival.

The ensuing devastation caused by typhoon Tino is again a reminder of the importance of preparedness and leadership during times of crisis. What makes this tragedy more infuriating is the revelation that some local government officials went on vacation even when the storm warnings were already raised. Such actions are not only irresponsible but also a clear breach of public trust.

Admittedly, there is no specific law that explicitly prohibits local officials from going on holiday during an approaching calamity. But there are several provisions that make such behavior a serious breach of duty. Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code, requires mayors and governors to carry out emergency measures before, during and after disasters.

“The mayor shall carry out such emergency measures as may be necessary during and in the aftermath of man-made and natural disasters,” states Section 444(b)(1)(ix) of RA 7160. For provincial governors, the provision of Section 455(b)(1)(ix), RA 7160 applies.

Likewise, RA 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, mandates officials to perform their duties with utmost professionalism and dedication. Local leaders are also required under the circulars of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on calamity response to remain in their areas to supervise disaster response.

Thus, leaving one’s post during a crisis can rightfully be seen as dereliction of duty, a violation that demands administrative accountability. The Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in Civil Service considers “neglect of duty,” “dereliction of duty” and “grave misconduct” as administrative offenses that can lead to suspension or dismissal.

When the absence of the local official leads to the unpreparedness of the community or worsens the effects of the calamity or disaster, these officials could be charged before the Ombudsman or the Civil Service Commission for neglect of duty, or dereliction of duty.

We were taught in school that leaders, elected or appointed, are supposed to be available when things get worse, not disappear when people need them most. A storm is a test of preparedness and a test of character. What these local officials did is not only poor judgment, but an apparent betrayal of public trust.

Those who chose leisure and abandoned their posts instead of being true to their oath as public officials should be held accountable. They should be investigated and the public deserves transparency. The consequences of negligence are not measured only in damaged property but in lost lives and shaken confidence in our institutions.

Condemnation in words is not enough. These officials should be held accountable. The DILG and the Office of the Ombudsman should investigate the administrative and ethical violations of these officials. Public office is a public trust and neglecting one’s duty during a disaster is more than a moral failing — it could be grounds for suspension or removal.

Neophyte and young Borbon Mayor Nico Dotillos showed the rest of the local officials that he is true to his oath as the elected mayor of his hometown and that, as a real leader, his heart and mind are focused on the welfare of his community and constituents. Instead of leaving for a leisure trip to the UK, he chose to stay knowing that his community would be in danger once Tino would make landfall. Indeed, there were no reported casualties in his town.

Mayor Dotillos deserves not only praise, but also the highest service commendation from the DILG. He sets the bar high for public service.

Cebu deserves better. True and real leadership means public officials standing in the storm with their people, not watching it pass from a safe and cool place.