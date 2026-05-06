Espinoza: An admission -- or a reframing?

Through lawyer Peter Paul Danao, the camp of Carpio said on Monday, May 4, 2026, that the reported P2 billion total inflow into his bank for two decades, as reported before the House Committee on Justice during the impeachment hearing of his spouse, Vice President Sara Duterte, should only be P2 million.

Attorney Danao, citing information obtained from social media, said BPI reportedly clarified that the “P2 billion” figure was only “P2 million” due to an alleged system glitch. However, Danao said they have yet to verify the matter with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

“Until we have the real document showing that, I think it was premature for us to write to BPI about a document that we were not given until now,” Danao said. They have asked the House justice committee for a copy of Carpio’s bank transactions where they were unveiled, but to no avail, he added.

However, BPI issued a statement on Monday that it maintains a strict policy against disclosing client information and transaction details unless mandated by legal processes. BPI issued the clarification after the camp of Carpio said that based on reports, the bank issued a “clarification” about an alleged “glitch” in its system.

“Consistent with its statutory obligations under the Anti-Money Laundering Act and relevant regulations, the bank complies with required reporting and regulatory engagements through the proper authorities and provides relevant clarifications, when necessary,” BPI said.

In controversies involving humongous amounts of money, numbers do more than describe — they persuade. A billion-peso narrative suggests systemic wrongdoing, while a million-peso narrative invites caution and a closer look at proportionality.

This is not to say the clarification is without consequence. At the very least, it may be read as an acknowledgment that some financial activity exists and is being questioned. But that is a far cry from admitting illegality.

In fact, it may strengthen the very argument Carpio is advancing. If the issue is not billions but millions, the justification for thrusting confidential financial information into the public sphere becomes less obvious and more open to challenge.

At the center of this remains the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the same fundamental questions persist. Was there a lawful disclosure and were confidentiality rules respected? Did anyone cross the line?

Those questions do not disappear just because the zeros have been reduced. And yet, the shift from billions to millions is not trivial because large numbers carry a kind of gravitational pull. Allegations involving billions suggest systemic wrongdoing, institutional failure, or corruption on a grand scale. They justify inquiry, public scrutiny and a certain urgency in breaking through legal barriers like bank secrecy.

P2 million, while not insignificant, tells a different story. It is no longer automatically a narrative of sweeping corruption. It could point to irregularity, perhaps even wrongdoing — but not necessarily of the same magnitude that demands extraordinary exposure.

If the original justification for public disclosure rested — implicitly or explicitly — on the scale of the alleged transactions, then a dramatic reduction in that scale raises an uncomfortable question: was the response proportionate?

The law allows intrusions into financial privacy because the stakes can be high — money laundering, public corruption, threats to the financial system. But when the stakes turn out to be more modest than initially portrayed, the justification for equally dramatic disclosure becomes less certain.

This does not automatically validate Carpio’s complaint for violation of privacy. The legal issues remain unchanged. Confidentiality is still not absolute. Official proceedings may still justify disclosure. And the burden of proving an unlawful leak still rests where it always has.

But the revised figure complicates the narrative. It introduces doubt—not just about the accuracy of the initial claims, but about the proportionality of the response. And in law, proportionality matters.

If sensitive financial information was exposed to the public under the weight of an overstated figure, then the risk is not merely legal — it is institutional. It feeds the perception that confidentiality can be bent not only for public interest but for narrative impact.

That is a dangerous precedent. Since today it may be P2 million and tomorrow it may be any amount at all — so long as it serves a purpose. The real issue, therefore, is no longer just about whether the disclosure was lawful. It is about whether the system exercised restraint.

In the end, numbers matter. But integrity in how those numbers are used matters more. And whether the figure is P2 billion or P2 million, the same principle should apply: confidential power must be exercised carefully and, above all, responsibly.