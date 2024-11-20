Espinoza: Are we ready to use AI?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a powerful and transformative technology with immense potential to reshape virtually every aspect of human life. Its ability to process vast amounts of data, recognize patterns and automate complex tasks has already led to significant breakthroughs in fields like healthcare, education, finance, entertainment and law practice. However, with these advancements come important ethical and societal considerations.

AI holds the promise of improving efficiency, enhancing decision-making and solving problems that were once beyond our capabilities. For instance, it can help diagnose diseases faster, optimize supply chains and even assist in addressing global challenges like climate change by predicting trends and suggesting solutions.

AI can take over repetitive tasks, freeing up humans for more creative or strategic roles. In the US, law practitioners have started using AI on research and in the preparation of pleadings as well as legal documents, such as deeds of conveyance and contracts.

There are, however, substantial concerns about its impact on employment, privacy, security and inequality. The automation of jobs could lead to displacement of workers and without careful planning, the benefits of AI might disproportionately favor those with access to advanced technologies.

To enhance the operations in the judiciary, our Supreme Court (SC) is contemplating to use AI with the aim to unclog court dockets and speed up decisions. SC Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo made the revelation after the virtual meeting with the Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines (JFC) on March 3, 2022.

“The Court aims to capitalize AI to improve court operations, such as the use of technology in preparing transcripts of stenographic notes and in digitalizing judgments rendered,” said Gesmundo, while giving an update on the plans the SC in unclogging court dockets and expediting the resolution of cases.” (Quoted from the SC website)

There is also the question of bias: AI systems learn from data, and if that data is flawed or biased, the AI can perpetuate and even exacerbate those biases in its decision-making. Furthermore, as AI becomes more autonomous, it raises complex questions about accountability and the potential for misuse.

In sum, AI is a tool, and like all tools, its impact depends on how it is used. It offers great promise but requires careful governance, ethical considerations and an inclusive approach to ensure that its benefits are shared widely and its risks minimized.

There are also several potential downsides to using AI. In education, using AI to complete academic assignments violates academic integrity policies and is considered cheating.

The other disadvantage of AI is that it lacks the human ability to use emotion and creativity in decisions.

When making sensitive decisions, humans inherently consider emotional ramifications. AI does not have that ability, making only the most optimal decision based on the parameters with which it has been provided, regardless of the emotional impact. Even AI that has been programmed to read and understand human emotion falls short.

In a study, the AI more often assigned negative emotions to people of races other than white. This would mean that an AI tasked with making decisions based on this data would give racially biased results that further increase inequality. Compassion and kindness are both inherently human traits, but cannot be programmed into even the best AI. (Tableau)

“Artificial Intelligence and the Law: Thoughtful Use of AI in the Practice of Law” was discussed by Atty. Ethelbert Ouano last Saturday, one of the topics on the second day of the four-day Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Lectures under the aegis of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu chapter.

So, the question now is: Are we ready to use AI?