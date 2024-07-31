Espinoza: Budget for Cebu City Jail’s STP realigned?

A resident of Kalunasan in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City reacted to my column last Thursday about the polluted Kalunasan Creek caused by the untreated wastewater and sewage from the Cebu City Jail and the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center that are dumped into the waterway before flowing out into the sea.

Eugene Orbita, a fellow lawyer, and his family reside near the two jail facilities that sit on top of a hill in Kalunasan. He was glad that I wrote about the pollution problem that remains unattended, and emailed me his reaction.

According to Orbita, he and his neighbors protested against the foul smell that emanated from the jails a few years ago. He said he and some residents, including a priest from the Guadalupe church, appeared before the City Council to raise their complaint.

Orbita said he learned later from Rey Hijarra of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office that a sewage treatment plant (STP) was supposed to be constructed at the Cebu City Jail with a budget of P50 million. He said the bidding was not successful, so the budget was raised to P95 million so a state-of-the-art STP could be built.

But the project did not materialize because, according to Orbita, City Administrator Collin Rosel, before he and Mayor Michael Rama were preventively suspended for six months, realigned the P50 million from the P95 million, which resulted in the deferment of the bidding.

Orbita, though, did not say why the P50 million was realigned.

In the meantime, Orbita said they must continue to endure the intermittent foul smell.

It may be recalled that Mayor Rama appointed Orbita as the acting city attorney when Rama, who was then vice mayor, assumed the post of mayor after the death of Mayor Edgardo Labella.

The problem of the polluted Kalunasan Creek was brought to my attention by Jesselito Baring, a member of the Movement for Livable Cebu.

Baring recalled the story of Fr. Manuel Tan, parish priest of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. While Father Tan was celebrating mass, a parishioner collapsed, supposedly because of the extremely foul odor. The bad smell is hydrogen sulfide generated by the untreated sewage that flows through the creek, Baring said.

***

The first staging of the “Rockin ‘60s Baby Boomer’s Reunion” on July 25, 2024 at the Sacred Heart Center in Cebu City was a huge success. The show featuring several ‘60s bands, or combos as we used to call them, rekindled the fire in the hearts of baby boomers. Naturally, majority of the band members were of my age, but some were older.

When I arrived at the registration table at about 5:30 p.m., I was amazed to see men and women older than I am lining up to register. Only those manning the registration and the usherettes appeared to be young. I ended up meeting some acquaintances.

I first came to Cebu City in 1970 to study. Popular among students because of the very reasonable prices of its beer and fried chicken was the rooftop of the then Continental Hotel along Manalili St. where many different combos played.

The ‘60s band that played last July 24 were The Drizzles, Spit of the Morning Sun, Griffins, Continentals, Drifters, Hummingbirds and Hornets. Despite their age, they still showed their best, playing the songs of their or, should I say, our time. Among the combo members, I only knew Nino Noval and Choie Ramos of The Drifters.

Thank you ‘gaw Raul Laurente and Rod Ngo for the invite. The show was produced by MUSIC (Music Unites Senior Musicians in Cebu). Wait for the next show, Raul said.