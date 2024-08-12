Espinoza: Cebu Business Month

For many years, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has been celebrating “Cebu Business Month,” showcasing the inventiveness and successes of large, medium and small industries that continue to make Cebu one of the backbones of the Philippine economy.
This endeavor is attributed to the leadership of dedicated figures from the business sector, academia, media and civic groups. Through this initiative, I gained enriching insights and experience about the Philippine economy, specifically the dynamics of large, medium and small industries, and how dedicated business sectors have become effective team leaders.
Notable projects have highlighted the success stories of these industries, further solidifying Cebu’s reputation as an engine of economic growth. I have a few old file photos of past CCCI presidents and other officers recorded from the In My Diary scrapbook, which I would like to share with my readers. These were from the years when I was still very active in CCCI tourism and travel.