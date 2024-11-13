Espinoza: Contentious issue!

For the first time after 58 years, the heirs of Marciano Alegres showed interest in the property in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City where the Abuno Elementary School and Abuno National High School now stands. Why? Perhaps the heirs of Marciano Alegres just discovered this property recently. And, with the high cost of real estate now, who wouldn’t?

The Alegres-Cosep clan, through their lawyer, demanded that the City of Lapu-Lapu pay them the humongous sum of P200 million, at P12,000 per square meter, the value now of the real estate in this island city.

Mayor Ahong Chan was right in refusing to make any commitment to pay unless the court orders him to do so. Aside from the fact that the City Government is not obliged to pay unless there is a court order, its hands are bound by the rules of the Commission on Audit.

Understandably, the demand letter is necessary before the Alegres-Cosep clan can file the necessary civil action in court. And, believe you me, it is going to be a long-drawn court battle if the Alegres-Cosep clan proceeds with the filing of the case against Lapu-Lapu City and the Department of Education (DepEd) to recover this lot.

The City Government maintains that it has the legal basis in acquiring ownership over the lot where the Abuno Elementary and the National High School was erected. The City Government has the deed of donation and tax declaration. But the claimants said they have the transfer certificate of title (TCT).

As to how the TCT was issued to the claimants when the school buildings already exist on the lot is a matter for the City Government and DepEd to investigate.

One important issue that was not asked from the Alegres-Cosep clan or their lawyer is: have they been paying the real property tax as claimants or owners of this lot? Payment of taxes is one proof of ownership.

The claim by the heirs of Alegres was highlighted when they padlocked the main gate of the school on All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1, 2024, trapping the security guard inside for nearly eight hours.

The City Government and DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division are bent on filing criminal cases against the seven heirs of Marciano Alegres for illegal detention and grave coercion.

***

Garrison? It may look funny now that that the Cebu City Hall is being guarded by policemen from the Cebu City Police Office on mere rumors, so to speak, that suspended or dismissed mayor Mike Rama might return to his office, which is now padlocked.

After the attempt of suspended city administrator Collin Rosell, a lawyer, last Friday to hold office that resulted to a commotion when the police apprehended him and handcuffed him for holding office, the city police are not taking any chances this time.

Why are they scared of Rama if he goes to City Hall, a public place? If Rama were carrying a contagious illness, then he should be prevented at all cost from entering City Hall. (If you’ll forgive the pun.)

Mayor Raymond Alvin N. Garcia, in a statement to media, clarified that the presence of the policemen is to ensure peace and order after what happened last Friday.

Rosell’s warrantless arrest, as if he were committing a scandalous crime, allegedly emanated from the memorandum he issued to the Civil Security Unit declaring his return as city administrator alongside the return of Rama.

It appears now that what Rosell did last Friday was simply testing the waters if he and Rama are still welcome if they return to City Hall.

With what happened to Rosell last week and the policemen guarding the entrance of City Hall, I don’t think Rama will still have the guts to go there and open his padlocked office. Unless Rama wants undesirable publicity.