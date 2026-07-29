Espinoza: Could corruption have been the cause of the delays?

Reviewing the performance of the Lapu-Lapu City Engineering Office (CEO) for its lackadaisical execution of City projects is both fitting and necessary. However, could there be other factors — such as corruption — that caused these delays?

In a recent news report, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan announced that the City Government will restructure the CEO due to ongoing backlogs and sluggish operations. Following her State of the City Address, Mayor Chan told reporters that several unresolved issues have prompted her to closely monitor the office to ensure timely project implementation, even holding monthly meetings to track progress.

The mayor acknowledged operational delays. It is worth noting here that, as with any office handling multi-million-peso projects, hold-ups often become routine.

“Daghan paman gyud kaayo mi’g pending diri, amo paman tarungon ang engineering diri hinay kaayo. Amo lage na i-revamp ang engineering,” Chan said. (We still have a lot of pending matters here. We need to fix the engineering office because they are moving very slowly. We will revamp it.)

Mayor Chan — who is married to her predecessor and current Lapu-Lapu City Lone District representative, Ahong Chan — expressed frustration over why the CEO cannot fast-track or complete projects on schedule, questioning their excuses.

As the chief executive of a progressive island city, Mayor Chan demonstrates a commendable commitment to her duty through these concerns. These are valid issues every local leader must address. Otherwise, when the Commission on Audit (COA) intervenes, the City could face serious backlash over these unfinished initiatives.

Consider Cebu City’s flagship socialized housing project as a cautionary example. The COA flagged the project for massive delays, potential overpricing, questionable disbursements and weak contract management after more than ₱108 million in public funds had already been spent on an unfinished building.

According to COA’s 2025 audit report, the five-story medium-rise tenement in Barangay Lorega San Miguel — designed to house 170 urban poor families and provide spaces for healthcare, skills training and daycare services — remains unfinished after more than four years, well past its target completion date. A total of ₱108,456,721.94 has already been disbursed.

Back in Lapu-Lapu, Mayor Chan did not specify which projects are delayed or how much they cost. It remains unclear whether these are City-funded developments or infrastructure funded through her husband’s congressional allocation.

Regardless of the details, these projects are meant to serve the community and benefit Oponganons. Any unnecessary delay is a disservice to the public and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

While Mayor Chan addresses the internal issues of the CEO, it is — with no malice intended — worth exploring whether these delays are tied to corruption.

It has become public knowledge, particularly following exposures of multi-billion-peso “ghost” flood control projects and subsequent graft charges against those involved, that public infrastructure projects — whether local or national — frequently draw suspicion.

Fortunately, with City Administrator Atty. Dani Almendras at the helm — an official known for his integrity — there is strong reason to believe the administration can clean up any “rotten eggs” at City Hall. It is never too late for the city administrator to act.

At the end of the day, public office is a public trust and those entrusted with managing the City’s resources must always answer to the taxpayers who fund them. It serves as a stark reminder that local leadership must ensure the public interest never takes a back seat to administrative inefficiency or corruption.