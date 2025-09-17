Espinoza: Debt or payables, does it matter?

Their disagreement has clearly highlighted their differing views on governance, transparency and accountability. The argument eventually centers on semantics and governance style, with both sides presenting valid points. The public’s perception will ultimately depend on how each governor’s narrative resonates with them.

In a press conference, former governor Garcia refuted Governor Baricuatro’s claim, arguing that a “debt” refers only to certified loans from financial institutions, which she asserts the Capitol does not have. However, Governor Baricuatro continues to refer to the P1.1 billion as a debt, without providing further specifics.

There are views that Governor Baricuatro’s narrative about the P1.1 billion debt could mislead the public into thinking the Province has a loan. In contrast, Garcia asserted that payables are routine bills, such as payments due to contractors and suppliers.

The former governor suggested checking the Capitol’s cash position to determine if there is a real financial issue, mentioning that the Province had P6.015 billion in available cash before she left. Garcia had previously declared Cebu “debt-free” after paying off a P74 million loan in 2021.

It may be recalled that before stepping down, Garcia issued Memorandum 36-2025, which created trust funds for various provincial programs. This became an issue before the Provincial Board after one Board Member refused to attend a session, preventing a quorum.

Upon her assumption of office, Governor Baricuatro and her team questioned the legality of the memorandum, citing a lack of transparency. They also suggested the move could amount to potential sabotage, as it would leave her administration without sufficient funds.

The disagreement’s implication could affect how voters perceive Garcia’s fiscal record and Baricuatro’s credibility, potentially fueling a rivalry in the 2028 general elections. Let us wait and watch as the May 2028 polls draw closer.

On the Senate scene, a coup was widely rumored just days after Sen. Tito Sotto took over the reins of the Senate presidency from Sen. Chiz Escudero. Escudero was embroiled in the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) scandal after it was revealed — which he admitted — that a friend, a government contractor, donated P30 million for his campaign.

However, that rumor turned out to be just another tale, perhaps spread by those who lost their perks or seats at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, some of whom may have complicity with the DPWH’s flood control scandal.

Some doubting Thomases though have a different view on Sotto’s leadership and how it might affect whether the flood control anomalies are exposed or covered up.

But so far, Sotto’s actions and statements are clear. After his election, Sotto emphasized transparency, accountability and the public anger over the corruption on flood mitigation projects, some of which turned out to be “ghost projects.”

Senator Sotto has supported Senate Bill 1215, which proposes the creation of an Independent People’s Commission (IPC) to investigate anomalies in all government infrastructure projects, not just flood control.

Under Sotto’s leadership, there are strengths and potential positives that could lead to a genuine uncovering of more anomalies, especially with Sen. Ping Lacson heading the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. While Lacson may not be a lawyer, he possesses the ability to uncover frauds, given his background as a former intelligence officer and then as Philippine National Police chief.

With Sotto now at the helm, the Senate itself is more directly responsible. He is pushing bills and oversight mechanisms that could have staying power and give the entire process more weight.

Sotto’s leadership will likely improve the odds of exposure and reform compared to what might have been under a diffident or opposed leadership. Sotto appears to be capitalizing on the strong public sentiment against corruption in flood control projects and has taken steps, like the establishment of the IPC, that suggest he wants to institutionalize accountability. Well, it sounds encouraging.