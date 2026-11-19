According to Enad, only about 40 percent of the water processed by these establishments becomes potable. The remaining 60 percent is normally discarded. A study shows that for every gallon of safe drinking water produced by RO, roughly 1.5 to 2 gallons of “reject water” are wasted. Multiply that by the thousands of refilling stations across Cebu, and we are literally flushing millions of liters of usable water down the drain daily.

Think about that. More than half of the water entering these establishments does not become drinking water. Yet it can still serve other useful purposes — such as washing clothes, cleaning floors and cars, bathing and other household chores — provided it meets appropriate safety requirements.

Acting Mayor Enad didn’t start with a heavy-handed move or a bureaucratic decree. Instead, she initiated a memorandum of agreement (MOA) and bridged the infrastructure gap by providing participating stations with 1,000- to 2,000-liter storage tanks for non-potable water. Twenty-three of the town’s 59 refilling stations have already signed on.

Enrolling 23 out of 59 stations into immediate service as barangay non-potable water hubs proves a vital governance lesson: compliance comes much easier when the LGU partners with micro-entrepreneurs rather than merely regulating them. This is a practical example of resource conservation — making water available to households facing shortages rather than letting it go to waste.

The timing could not be better. Pagasa has warned that a very strong El Niño is already present in the tropical Pacific and may persist until the first half of 2027, bringing below-normal rainfall and drought.

Why stop at a voluntary partnership? The Minglanilla initiative should eventually become a permanent policy through an ordinance — and other LGUs, particularly those in Metro Cebu, should follow suit.

An ordinance could require water refilling stations and bottling companies using reverse osmosis to install appropriate storage facilities for their discarded water, along with designated access points for residents. Of course, the policy must establish reasonable technical and sanitation standards. The recovered water must be properly stored, tested when necessary and clearly labeled as non-potable.

However, an ordinance cannot simply pass the financial burden onto struggling neighborhood water stations. Lawmakers need a two-tier framework:

Large-Scale and Commercial Bottlers: Mandatory, self-funded wastewater recovery and storage systems as a strict precondition for annual business permit renewals.

Neighborhood Micro-Stations (MSMEs): Tiered compliance supported by a reasonable transition period, LGU-subsidized tanks, barangay logistical assistance, or local tax credits.

The long-term objective should be to make water recovery part of regular operations. After all, water conservation should not be an emergency undertaking that we remember only when the wells run dry.

There is a bigger lesson here for Cebu’s other cities and municipalities. We have been talking about water security, climate change, and disaster preparedness for years, yet practical solutions are already right in front of us. Government officials need only the political will to implement them. Other mayors should take a closer look at what Minglanilla is doing. Why throw away 60 percent of our water when 100 percent of our attention should be devoted to conserving this precious resource?

Water is too valuable to waste. While El Niño may be the immediate catalyst, climate volatility is our permanent new normal—and water conservation must become a continuing obligation, not merely a contingency measure. If an ordinance is adopted, Minglanilla could become a model for other LGUs across the country. It has shown that the water we need is already in our neighborhoods; we just need the legislative foresight to catch it before it hits the gutter.

Perhaps the most important question to ask our mayors is this: Are we preparing for water scarcity only when it happens, or are we learning to conserve water before the crisis arrives?