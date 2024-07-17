Espinoza: Flooding, again!

The flooding problem in the cities of Mandaue and Cebu whenever there is a heavy downpour is not anymore new. Nor is it news. Funny as it may seem, but not really, officials of both cities are only reminded to come up with an immediate remedy to mitigate flooding after some barangays are already inundated in water.

The downpour in Cebu City’s mountainous areas on Monday afternoon, July 15, 2024, allegedly caused the Butuanon River to overflow, submerging parts of Barangays Umapad, Paknaan, and Ibabao-Estancia in Mandaue City. It was reported that flooding was worse in Umapad where more than 190 families in Purok Tambis were trapped in their homes.

Rescuers used lifesavers, rescue boats and other equipment to assist 671 individuals or 192 families. Reports said the families were evacuated to Umapad Elementary School where they received the essential disaster kits from the City. The disaster personnel also evacuated 37 families in Ibabao-Estancia.

The flooding also rendered several streets impassable. A huge part of U.N. Ave. and SB Cabahug St. was inundated. Due to the flooding, a traffic gridlock spread as far as Barangay Centro and Barangay Basak.

A heavy downpour last July 8 also flooded A. S. Fortuna Ave. in Mandaue City. Small and light vehicles could not pass since the floodwater was knee-high.

This was also the day that a pickup truck carrying 16 passengers and the driver was washed away by the deluge on the spillway as it was passing through Barangay Cantumog in the northern town of Carmen, Cebu at around 5 p.m.

According to reports, the last time that the Butuanon River overflowed was on Sept. 9, 2022.

Establishments and houses line the banks of the Butuanon River, which only overflows during the rainy season. It’s highly unusual if the same happens during the dry season.

City officials, therefore, should have known that the Butuanon River would overflow during this rainy season and should have done something to prepare when Cebu was still under a dry spell. The situation is made worse by the possibility of the La Niña phenomenon developing in September.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, in his press conference on Tuesday, July 16, proposed the construction of gabion dams at the Butuanon River to slow down the flow of floodwater downstream.

But there was nothing new with his proposal.

According to reports, then ex-officio councilor Ernie Manatad, former barangay captain of Subangdako, came up with a similar proposal back in 2017, but it did not push through for unknown reason.

Mayor Cortes stressed the need for gabion dams as these could provide a more reliable system for flood control. However, they are still discussing its implementation as well as identifying where these will be constructed.

Aside from Mayor Cortes’ proposal, did the City clear the Butuanon River of debris, indiscriminately dumped household garbage and industrial waste during those practically rainless months?

Well, let us just hope that what happened in Carmen last July 8 will not happen in either Mandaue City or Cebu City.

We don’t want to see houses that line the banks of the Butuanon River and its tributaries to be swept out to sea during a torrential downpour.

In Cebu City, there have been no reports of flooding, even in areas known to be flood-prone, despite the heavy rains these past few days. Maybe the serious efforts of the City Government through its Task Force Gubat sa Baha to clear waterways of obstructions have helped.

Perhaps, Mandaue City should come up with a similar task force to clear the city’s waterways of obstructions, including structures or houses that violate the three-easement rule, to prevent flooding on A. S. Fortuna, in Barangay Subangdaku and in other parts of the city that are prone to floods.

It is not wrong to copy, mayor!