Espinoza: How many votes are actually needed to convict?

But former Supreme Court associate justice Adolfo Azcuna, a member of the Constitutional Commission that drafted the 1987 Constitution, has raised an intriguing point. If Sen. Bato dela Rosa, who is currently in hiding, is legally disentitled from participating in the impeachment trial, should that senator still be counted in determining the number required for conviction?

What makes Justice Azcuna’s opinion particularly fascinating is that it shifts the debate from politics to constitutional interpretation. Some views assume the impeachment question is simply: Can Sara be convicted? But a more fundamental question may be: How many votes are actually needed to convict?

That is not a political question. It is a constitutional one.

The issue is not merely mathematical. It goes to the heart of constitutional interpretation. Does “all the Members of the Senate” mean all 24 seats established by the Constitution? Or does it refer only to those senators legally qualified to sit as judges in a particular impeachment proceeding?

The answer could determine the outcome of the trial before a single witness takes the stand.

If Senator Dela Rosa is ultimately excluded from participating, some argue the Senate impeachment court effectively consists of only 23 members. Under that theory, the denominator changes. The threshold for conviction may no longer be the traditional 16 votes, but 15, according to Azcuna.

Others strongly disagree. They contend that the Constitution deliberately established a high and fixed barrier to conviction. The framers wanted the removal of high officials to require a broad national consensus, not merely the votes of those who happened to be present or eligible on a given day. Under this view, the magic number remains 16 regardless of absences, recusals, or disqualifications.

Whatever position ultimately prevails, the debate reveals an important truth: impeachment is not only about evidence and politics. It is also about constitutional law.

In the end, the Senate may find itself deciding not only the fate of an impeached official but also the meaning of a single phrase in the Constitution: “all the Members of the Senate.”

That argument deserves serious consideration because it comes from former Justice Azcuna, who was a member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission that drafted the Constitution.

The key issue is what the phrase “all the Members of the Senate” means.

Justice Azcuna’s position is that a senator who is legally disqualified from participating in the impeachment trial should not be counted in the denominator.

Thus, if Senator Dela Rosa, or any other senator, is prohibited from sitting as a senator-judge, the Senate’s membership for purposes of that trial would effectively be reduced to 23, making two-thirds equal to 15, if the Constitution is interpreted as requiring two-thirds of the qualified members actually constituting the tribunal.

The difficulty is that there are actually two separate questions: Is Senator Dela Rosa still a member of the Senate? If yes, can he nevertheless be excluded from the count?

If Senator Dela Rosa remains a duly elected senator and has not resigned, been suspended, or been excelled, the traditional view is that he remains one of the 24 members of the Senate. Under that interpretation, 16 votes remain the two-thirds constitutional requirement.

However, if the Senate or the impeachment court formally determines that Senator Dela Rosa is a fugitive from justice and is therefore disqualified from participating as a judge, then Justice Azcuna’s argument applies.

What makes Justice Azcuna’s view significant is that it is an example of originalist evidence — an explanation from someone who helped write the Constitution. Courts often consider such views persuasive, though not necessarily controlling.

The framers of the Constitution likely wanted impeachment conviction to remain difficult regardless of attendance. That is one reason many still favor the fixed 16-vote requirement.

The battle over VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment may not ultimately be about guilt or innocence. It may first be a battle over numbers. Is the Constitution demanding 16 votes out of a 24-member Senate, or two-thirds of those legally qualified to sit as judges?

Before the Senate can decide the Vice President’s fate, it may have to decide what the Constitution means by “all the Members of the Senate.”

That procedural question could become every bit as consequential as the evidence presented during the trial itself.

That is a genuinely interesting legal issue. It is not a frivolous argument on either side.

In that sense, the impeachment battle may begin not with witnesses, documents, or speeches, but with arithmetic. In the end, this procedural debate could consume a significant amount of the court’s time.