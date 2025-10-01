Espinoza: In honor of our educators

By virtue of Presidential Proclamation (PP) 242, Sept. 5 to Oct. 5 was declared National Teachers’ Month, dedicated to honoring our educators. The campaign “My Teacher, My Hero” that Metrobank Foundation launched in 2009 is now officially recognized as National Teachers’ Month with the passing of PP 242 in 2011.

I was invited through email by someone I have not even met or been introduced to, to join Metrobank Foundation in amplifying the movement by sharing my perspective on the challenges, resilience and contributions of our teachers on this corner. Monica Tejada, from the corporate communications unit of Metrobank Foundation, wrote to me.

While I could not speak for others, I am one of the products of a public school in my hometown of Cagwait, Surigao del Sur, from elementary to high school. The request somehow sparked memories of how strict our teachers were from Grades 1 to 6 in disciplining us. But the discipline I learned in those years molded me into who I am today.

It is my considered view that the challenges our teachers face today reflect both the progress and the struggles of our education system. Teachers are often called the “second parents” of learners, but in truth, the demands placed on them sometimes exceed what can reasonably be expected of a single profession.

One of the greatest challenges is the overwhelming workload. Teachers are not only expected to teach but also to handle countless paperwork, attend trainings, prepare digital materials and even fulfill community responsibilities. This leaves them with less time for what truly matters — guiding and inspiring their students.

Another pressing issue is the lack of resources. Many teachers work with outdated materials, insufficient classrooms and limited access to technology, yet they are still expected to deliver quality education. This inequality makes their task much harder, especially in areas where poverty is widespread.

Teachers also face the challenge of adapting to rapid change. The rise of digital learning, the impact of social media on students and the fast-changing curriculum require them to constantly adjust. While they rise to the challenge, the pressure of keeping up can be exhausting.

I believe, though, that these challenges do not diminish teachers — they highlight their courage. But it is unfair to leave them to carry such a heavy burden alone. If we truly value education, then society and the government must extend more support: providing better resources, reducing unnecessary tasks and offering fair recognition for their sacrifices. Teachers mold the nation’s future and addressing their struggles should be a priority for all.

As we celebrate the National Teachers’ Month, we are reminded of the invaluable role teachers play in shaping not only the minds of learners but also the character of communities and the future of our nation. This celebration gives us an opportunity to reflect on the challenges they face, the resilience they embody and the contributions they make to society.

Our teachers today carry responsibilities that go beyond the classroom. They face increasing workloads, large class sizes, limited resources, rapid changes in educational technology and the demand to meet diverse learners’ needs. They often balance professional duties with personal sacrifices, sometimes working long hours without the recognition or compensation their efforts deserve. These realities highlight the weight of their commitment to education and nation-building.

Despite these obstacles, teachers continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience. They adapt to new teaching methods, rise above setbacks and maintain their passion for guiding the next generation. Their ability to persevere in times of uncertainty — whether during crises, transitions, or even in the daily challenges of teaching — shows their dedication to the noble mission of molding learners. Their resilience is not just an act of endurance but a source of inspiration to their students and communities.

The contributions of teachers are immeasurable. They are not only transmitters of knowledge but also mentors, motivators and builders of character. Every lesson taught, every word of encouragement given and every effort to nurture potential leaves a lasting imprint on society. Teachers cultivate leaders, professionals and citizens who will one day shape the nation. Their influence extends far beyond academic achievement — it reaches the heart of moral values, empathy and civic responsibility.

As we honor our teachers during this special month, let us celebrate them not only with words of gratitude but also through genuine respect, support and recognition of their sacrifices. Teachers are the foundation of learning and progress and by acknowledging their challenges, admiring their resilience and appreciating their contributions, we affirm their central role in the journey of nation-building.