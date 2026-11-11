Espinoza: Is Mayor Baste actually ready for the presidency?

I don’t think this is simply finding a replacement for Sara. It is ensuring the survival of the Duterte political dynasty regardless of what happens to its principal presidential candidate. Indications are strong that a Plan B is already being prepared in case VP Sara is disqualified from running for president.

Consider these developments: In April this year, Mayor Baste assumed the presidency of PDP-Laban, giving him a political platform beyond Davao. Later, Baste became a prominent figure in the launch of the Reform Alliance for Good Governance and Accountability (Rage) coalition.

My source, who is part of the alliance, told me months ago that they have been making the rounds in Cebu and in other provinces, meeting local politicians and encouraging them to align themselves with the Duterte camp ahead of the 2028 elections. The objective was to reassure political allies so that the Duterte political machinery would survive even if Sara were convicted and disqualified.

VP Sara is currently the Duterte family’s strongest nationally positioned presidential contender. Although merely facing impeachment does not automatically disqualify VP Sara, a conviction could change that equation, as she would be disqualified and barred from holding public office.

On Monday, VP Sara’s defense team began its presentation of evidence. While the legal threat has narrowed, it has not disappeared.

Mayor Baste’s possible presidential candidacy, as a Duterte family contingency plan, has already entered its early organizational stage.

But, with due respect, is Mayor Baste ready and prepared to follow in the footsteps of his father and sister by seeking the country’s highest elective office in 2028?

The possibility surfaced following VP Sara’s revelation on Oct. 6 that their mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman, had suggested that Sara return to Davao and allow Baste to pursue a national position.

But VP Sara clarified in a statement that she and her younger brother had not discussed his possible presidential candidacy.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Baste’s name has been floated for a national position. But his own pronouncements have not always encouraged such speculation. In March this year, while in The Hague, he reportedly expressed disinterest in seeking higher office in 2028, saying he was already tired of politics.

So, what has changed? Is this merely a political contingency plan should Sara’s presidential ambitions perish once she is convicted? Or is Baste seriously considering taking the Duterte political brand to Malacañang?

Whatever the answer, the more important question is whether he has the experience, preparation and national vision expected of someone aspiring to become president.

Baste’s political experience has been largely confined to Davao City, where he served as vice mayor before becoming mayor in 2022. His local executive experience is certainly relevant, but running a highly influential city is not the same as governing an entire country with more than 100 million people, varied regional interests and complicated economic and geopolitical challenges.

The presidency demands considerably more than political popularity and a loyal constituency. Here are reasonable questions that Baste and his team should answer for the electorate:

What is his political and economic agenda, particularly regarding energy security and foreign investment? What is his position on the West Philippine Sea? How would he steer the country’s complicated relations with China and the United States?

More importantly, what institutional reforms does he intend to pursue to strengthen the rule of law, fight corruption and restore public confidence in government?

Furthermore, would Baste present himself as an independent political leader with his own philosophy, or would his candidacy represent the continuation of his father’s political legacy?

It is not inherently wrong to draw inspiration from a parent’s leadership. But political inheritance is not a substitute for personal accomplishment. A famous surname may open political doors, but it cannot automatically supply the experience and judgment required to occupy the highest office in the land.

The qualifications for president under the 1987 Constitution do not provide a complete measure of the leadership qualities and governing capabilities that the presidency demands. The country needs to know what a prospective president stands for, what he intends to accomplish and how he plans to accomplish it.

Baste may yet have an opportunity to present his credentials and national agenda. But before the Duterte family starts entertaining another presidential bid, perhaps the mayor himself should first tell the Filipino people whether he really wants the job — and, more importantly, what he intends to do with it.

Without a doubt, the Duterte political identity is larger than any individual member of the family. If Sara cannot run, Baste could inherit the family’s political machinery, loyal supporters, local alliances and existing political networks. The objective is continuity rather than surrender.

If the Duterte camp can demonstrate that it has another viable presidential candidate, it sends a message to political allies that the Duterte movement will not disappear even if VP Sara is removed from the equation.

After all, “Malacañang is not a family inheritance and the presidency is not a political consolation prize. It is a public trust that demands preparation, competence, accountability and a clear vision for the nation.”