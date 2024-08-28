Espinoza: It is politically motivated

A suspension from holding office of elected officials of any local government unit is not necessarily politically motivated, even though they are politicians. The suspension of Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and other mayors who have been suspended before may or may not be politically motivated.

All politicians should be aware by now that, in the present political landscape, suspension ordered by the Ombudsman in relation to their work could be part of a political strategy by their opponents to weaken their resolve.

On complaints from regular employees of the Cebu City Assessor’s Office that their salaries were withheld, Rama and his department heads were preventively suspended for six months. Rumors are rife that another suspension is forthcoming for Rama, which he said wouldn’t surprise him.

Cortes was suspended for one year without pay by the Ombudsman, but the department head who recommended the appointment of Camilo Basaca Jr. as officer-in-charge of the City Social Welfare Services Office (CSWSO) in 2022 was spared. The Ombudsman found Cortes guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service in appointing Basaca, who was not qualified.

The administrative complaint was filed by Sereno Gabayan Monsanto, Rosimay Cali Caling and Annabel Dela Cerna Andebor against Cortes and CSWSO head Basaca Jr. Basaca served for almost two years before he was replaced by Mitzi Marie Abadia as the department head on July 3.

Graft Investigator Regan Malimas stated that the penalty for grave misconduct is dismissal from the service even on the first offense, but the Ombudsman noted that there was neither allegation nor evidence that the irregular designation of Basaca was attended by corruption.

After assuming the role of acting city mayor on orders of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Mandaue City Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede said in a statement to the press, speaking in Bisaya, “Politics is behind this. It is really politics because as early as June, the trolls of their political opponents kept mentioning that the mayor would be suspended. They already knew it.”

Although Acting Mayor Bercede did not name names, it was apparent that he was referring to the camp of Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Lolypop Ouano-Dizon, as it had been reported that the Cortes-Ouano political coalition soured after the last elections when Cortes allegedly lost in the bailiwicks of the Ouanos even though he won over his opponent, lawyer Nilo Seno.

It was also reported that the Ouanos are already preparing for next year’s midterm elections. Lolypop’s younger brother, Jonkie Ouano, who is on his last term as Provincial Board member, will reportedly run for mayor against Cortes. If this happens, it would be the second encounter between Cortes and Jonkie Ouano in the mayoralty race. In their first clash in the 2007 polls, Jonkie lost to Cortes.

Bercede stressed, in his speech during the National Heroes Day celebration on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, that he will stand firm with Mayor Cortes in these trying times. The acting city mayor urged the Mandauehanons to continue to move forward, “guided by the values of courage, resilience, and service, as well as recognize that in their collective efforts, they too are heroes, each playing our part in shaping the destiny of the city.”

Bercede pledged to continue the implementation of the programs and projects left behind by Cortes.

Nerisa Soon-Ruiz, the number one city councilor, will assume the role of acting city vice mayor and presiding officer of the City Council.