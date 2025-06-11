Espinoza: It should be dismissal on the merits, not by mere resolutions!

The impeachment trial of VP Sara Duterte should proceed. In fact, it has already commenced after Senate President Chiz Escudero took his oath as the presiding officer, as mandated by the Constitution. It is the Senate’s obligation to proceed with the trial, as it is essential given the serious charges, which include culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

However, from another perspective, it would be beneficial and in the best interest of VP Duterte if the Senate were to dismiss the case based on its merits or for lack of evidence, rather than on mere resolutions filed by Senators Robin Padilla and Bato dela Rosa even before the Senate convened as the judge.

The premature and unprecedented move by Senators Padilla and Dela Rosa is understandable, as they belong to the Duterte faction.

A dismissal on the merits could indeed be highly beneficial for VP Duterte’s political career. If the Senators, acting as judges, were to dismiss the impeachment case due to lack of evidence or merit, it could be perceived as a vindication of her actions and potentially boost her reputation.

I am one of those who silently supported the push for the impeachment trial to proceed, not because I dislike VP Sara. Rather, since she claims everything was aboveboard regarding the disbursement of her confidential or intelligence funds, her case should be dismissed on the merits. This outcome could eventually enhance her credibility. A dismissal on the merits would reinforce her credibility and integrity, potentially strengthening her position within her party and among her supporters.

A favorable decision by the Senate, dismissing VP Sara’s impeachment case on the merits — not on the mere resolutions filed by Senators Padilla or Dela Rosa — could be seen as a positive development for her future political endeavors. It could potentially pave the way for a future leadership role or electoral bids, given that the Office of the President is only one step away. Simply put, a dismissal on the merits could significantly boost her political prospects.

The dismissal of the case on the merits could shift public perception in favor of VP Sara, allowing her to be portrayed as a victim of political persecution or a strong leader who has weathered a challenging situation. However, the actual impact would depend on various factors, including the specifics of the case, public opinion, and the political landscape at the time.

As has been stated many times, it is the constitutional duty of the Senate to proceed with the trial after receiving the impeachment case. The trial would also ensure that VP Duterte is held accountable for her actions, maintaining transparency and integrity in government while affording her the guaranteed right to due process.

Proceeding with the trial guarantees that both the prosecution and defense can present their respective cases, upholding the principles of due process and fairness.

VP Duterte and her supporters contend that the impeachment proceedings are politically motivated, driven by the Vice President’s fallout with President BBM.

Ultimately, the decision to proceed with the trial is in line with the constitutional process, and the Senate’s role is to ensure a fair and impartial trial.

Happy Independence Day, everyone! But, are we truly independent?”