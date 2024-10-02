Espinoza: It’s all in the family

In next year’s midterm elections, just like in previous polls, most candidates, if not all, belong to one family, dubbed “political families.” They can simply bankroll an election, which, under our present-day political practices, can be very costly.

The One Cebu Party convention on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, wherein Gov. Gwen Garcia was nominated as her party’s standard bearer and where she announced that she would be seeking reelection for her sixth term showed the whos’ who in the current spectrum of Cebu politics.

Governor Gwen is the president of One Cebu Party while her brother, Seventh District Rep. Pablo John Garcia, is the secretary general.

And who is the brave soul who will be running against Governor Gwen? I know Vice Gov. Junjun Davide has the courage and temerity, but I doubt if he will run for governor this time. For now, we don’t know who Garcia’s opponent is for governor. But nothing is certain though before the closing of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Oct. 8. The Commission on Elections started accepting the COCs on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The Lagon family is practically a new player in Cebu’s politics. The husband, Sonny “SL” Lagon, is the Ako Bisaya Party-list representative, while his wife Daphne is the incumbent sixth district representative. It was revealed that both are seeking reelection.

Their twin sons Larenz and Lorenz are also in politics. Larenz is currently the municipal councilor of Cordova, while Lorenz is a municipal councilor of Tuburan. Congresswoman Daphne confirmed before the press that Lorenz will run for a seat in the Provincial Board (PB) in the third district while Larenz will run for a seat in the PB representing the sixth district.

With this information from the Lagon family, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ahong Chan can perhaps sigh with huge confidence, as this revelation dispels rumors that Sonny was planning to run for mayor or congressman of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City. But, of course, we won’t know what will happen next until after Sonny files his COC.

Mandaue City, now a lone congressional district, has been lorded over by the Cortes and Ouano families. The late Demetrio Cortes, father of suspended Mayor Jonas, was mayor of Mandaue before and after it became a city. Then he was followed by the late Pedong Ouano, patriarch of the Ouano political clan, who held the reins of the city for several years. He was succeeded by his son, the late mayor Teddy.

Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, the current representative of Mandaue City’s lone district, will seek reelection, dousing talks that she would run against suspended Mayor Cortes in the mayoralty race when their coalition abruptly died after the last elections.

Dizon’s brother Jonkie Ouano, who is currently a member of the PB representing the city’s lone district, is widely rumored to be their party’s bet for mayor against Cortes. Lolypop and Jonkie are the grandchildren of the late Pedong Ouano.

Jonkie did not confirm nor deny that he would run for mayor. Could this mean that there is a possibility of a switch with Lolypop running for mayor and Jonkie running for Congress on the last day of the filing of the COC?

Meanwhile, if you believe in luck, look at Tuburan politics. Incumbent Mayor Aljun Diamante is truly fortunate. He and his brother, the vice mayor, and his slate for the Municipal Council will be seeking reelection unopposed.