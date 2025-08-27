Espinoza: It’s not the number, it is discipline

That Cebu City floods easily during downpours is primarily due to poor drainage, rapid urban development, and blocked waterways, all worsened by its natural topography, climate change, and undisciplined citizenry.

The argument between Cebu City Councilors Jun Alcover and Atty. Sisinio Andales over the reduction of personnel at the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRMO) from 400 workers to 185 under the administration of Mayor Nestor Archival supposedly to combat persistent flooding is, in the language of lawyers, immaterial and irrelevant.

In his privilege speech during the council session, Alcover claimed that the Task Force Gubat sa Baha established by then mayor Mike Rama, and the Task Group Reduced Danger Zone by former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, were able to address the flooding issues in the City.

When Councilor Andales stood up in defense of Mayor Archival saying it is too early to blame Archival’s administration, the argument started as Alcover retorted he was not blaming the current administration since he is only proposing to increase the manpower at CCDRMO. But in comparing the present and the past administrations, Alcover just implied it.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, as presiding officer and former mayor, called off the argument between Alcover and Andales saying that today’s flooding problem is attributable to the development of the upland areas without efficient flood-mitigation system.

Osmeña said: “We have to rewind, we have to redo everything.”

In an earlier statement, Mayor Archival revealed a careful approach in the hiring of City Hall workers because the City is experiencing a budget deficit.

The gentlemen at the City Council must have overlooked, in their zealousness to have more workers (as perhaps it would reduce unemployment and more followers?), the real cause of the flooding problem in the City.

As I’ve said before I have never claimed to be an expert, but experience tells us that Cebu City is often easily flooded during heavy downpours due to a combination of natural and man-made factors. But here are what experts say are the main reasons of flooding:

Poor drainage system. In many parts of the City, the drainage is outdated, or the drainage infrastructure is inadequate. The drainage systems are mostly clogged with garbage, sediment, and debris, preventing proper water flow.

Urbanization. The fast-paced urban development has turned most of the City as jungles of high-rise buildings, leading to concrete surfaces replacing natural land, reducing areas where rainwater can soak into the ground. These have led to increased surface runoff, overwhelming drainage systems.

Improper waste management. Garbage thrown into canals, esteros, and drainage lines by the undisiciplined people blocks water flow. This is common in many low-lying areas of Cebu City.

Low terrain. Cebu City is settled below the mountains and near rivers and the coastline, which are naturally flood-prone. Water from the upland areas flows quickly down into these low areas during heavy rains.

Silted rivers and waterways. The capacity of the rivers and estero to carry water is reduced as they are narrowed down when filled with trash or silt.

Effects of climate change. Frequent and intense rain events increase the likelihood and severity of flooding.

Everything boils down to the citizenry’s care for our environment and nature. It is prevention, by strictly enforcing the environmental laws and ordinances, that can mitigate flooding. In short, without discipline we can never achieve anything.

Ho Chi Minh City, formerly Saigon, may not be as clean and tidy as Singapore, but I have not seen anyone, even tourists, dropping garbage anywhere. The people there, including tourists coming from different parts of the globe, obey the laws even if police in uniform are rarely seen on the streets because the laws are enforced without fear or favor.

How about here in our city or country? Let’s wish that would come true.