Espinoza: Kalunasan Creek still polluted?

The pollution of the Kalunasan Creek in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City caused by untreated wastewater and sewage from the city jail and the provincial jail that are dumped into the waterway has not been attended to by the City Government for the longest time.

The city jail is managed by Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), while the provincial jail is under the Provincial Government. These two penitentiaries are located on a hill in Kalunasan.

Jesselito Baring described to me the present state of the Kalunasan Creek in our conversation on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2024, when we saw each other during the blood-letting activity of the Rotary Club of Cebu in Camp Lapu-Lapu, Barangay Apas.

A chemical engineer by profession, Baring is an expert on wastewater treatment and is an active member of the Movement for Livable Cebu Organization.

The problem, according to Baring, lies in the fact that the two jails do not have a proper sewage treatment facility, such that their wastewater just directly flows into the waterway, finding its way to the Kalunasan Creek and into the sea.

A good and appropriate sewage treatment plant (STP) can reduce the pollutants to an acceptable level in conformity with the provisions of Republic Act (RA) 9275, or the Clean Water Act of 2004.

According to pumpingsolutions.co.uk, “the primary purpose of the STP is to collect, treat and discharge wastewater, providing a service essential to environmental and public health. Without adequate treatment, sewage will leach into the environment and contaminate ecosystems.”

RA 9275 provides for a comprehensive water quality management and for other purposes. It also provides for the abatement and control of pollution from land-based sources, and lays down water quality standards and regulations. It promotes the protection of different water resources from pollutants brought by industries and commercial establishments and agriculture.

In his calculations, Baring said the jails atop Kalunasan hill, depending on the number of inmates, generate wastewater and sewage every day. Assuming, that each inmate consumes 60 liters of water per day, 50 liters of that become waste, he said. If there are 5,000 inmates multiplied by 50 liters, the volume is 250,000 liters, or 250 cubic meters per day of wastewater. This volume, he said, could fill 1,250 barrels per day. Its contents are then dumped into the creek.

If the provincial jail generates the same volume, then a total of 2,500 barrel of wastewater is dumped into the Kalunasan creek daily, he said.

Baring recalled the story of Fr. Manuel Tan. Father Tan was celebrating a mass at the Shrine of Guadalupe, when a parishioner collapsed due to the extremely bad odor. The bad odor, Baring said, is hydrogen sulfide generated by the untreated sewage that flows through the creek.

There are several technologies concerning STP and selecting the appropriate technology should undergo a thorough process so that the local government unit could get the best design suitable for this type of wastewater, Baring suggested.

Baring said that despite the mandate of the Clean Water Act, the water district has not established an STP. However, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District, in its website, claims that “it has the only septage treatment operations fully compliant with the Sanitation Code of the Philippines. Its treatment plant located in Cordova is state-of-the-art and is the only facility in Cebu capable of properly treating and disposing of septic tank waste.”

After 20 years of RA 9275’s existence, Baring griped that nothing has been done by the water district except for the septage treatment, which is a band-aid solution since it cannot clean the wastewater thrown daily into waterways.