Espinoza: Lots of choices for city mayor?

Some, if not most, of the candidates for the midterm elections in May next year filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on the last day, Oct. 8, a Tuesday. Other candidates, who believe in the magic of numbers, filed their COCs on Oct. 7, as that date represents “Lucky Seven.” The remaining candidates, who subscribe to Feng Shui beliefs, filed on Oct. 8, since “eight” is considered a lucky number.

In Cebu City, the final tally of mayoral candidates has been reduced to four: dismissed Mayor Mike Rama, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, North District Councilor Nestor Archival and newcomer Felimon “Yogi” Fernandez. Joey Daluz has opted to run for vice mayor.

However, the possibility of reducing the four mayoral candidates to three is not remote if Rama’s COC is eventually canceled by the Comelec. This would occur if he cannot secure injunctive relief from the Supreme Court (SC) regarding a petition he filed for certiorari and prohibition against the Comelec. Rama’s petition contests the Comelec’s resolution canceling his COC based on an Ombudsman order dismissing him as mayor due to nepotism for appointing his two brothers-in-law to positions at City Hall. The Ombudsman’s order is not yet final as it remains subject to appeal before the Court of Appeals or the SC.

Comelec Resolution 11044-A, issued on Sept. 4, 2024, automatically cancels the COCs of candidates dismissed by the Ombudsman, even if that decision is still subject to appeal. In his petition, Rama argues that the Comelec’s actions violate the separation of powers and undermine the rule of law. He stated, “The Comelec cannot, in the guise of enforcing and administering election laws, validly impose qualifications on candidates in addition to what the Constitution and the law prescribe.”

Garcia is set to take his oath before the Department of the Interior and Local Government as permanent mayor after the Ombudsman found Rama guilty of nepotism and ordered his dismissal. Garcia is running for mayor with former Metropolitan Cebu Water District chairman Daluz as his running mate. Initially rumored to run for mayor himself, Daluz later chose to support Garcia for unity’s sake after polls indicated Garcia had the highest ratings as Cebu City’s chief executive.

On the other hand, Rama’s running mate for vice mayor is South District No. 1 Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, while Archival’s running mate is former mayor Tomas Osmeña, founder of Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan.

Interestingly, Yogi Ruiz is running under Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, associated with late President Ferdinand E. Marcos but has no running mate. This raises questions about whether he will adopt one of the vice mayoral candidates — possibly former Mayor Osmeña — worth keeping an eye on.

In Mandaue City, a rivalry resurfaces between two political clans: Cortes and Ouano. Even with the Ombudsman’s order dismissing Mayor Jonas Cortes, who is serving a one-year suspension, he filed his COC for reelection. He will face former Provincial Board member Jonkie Ouano, grandson of late Mayor Pedong Ouano.

Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, Jonkie’s older sister, has chosen to run for reelection instead of contesting for mayor against Cortes. With Cortes’s dismissal order in place, the Ouanos likely feel confident that Jonkie can defeat Cortes this time around. Recall that Jonkie lost to Cortes when he first ran for mayor after the death of his father, the late Mayor Teddy Ouano. This matchup is again worth watching.