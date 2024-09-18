Espinoza: Mandaue City will have two seats at the SP

The midterm elections in Mandaue City in May next year would be livelier, if not exhausting, with the addition of one more seat as member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) being a lone congressional district. Currently, there is only one seat for an SP member after the Mandaue City became a lone congressional district.

Per Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution 11050 dated Sept. 4, 2024, amending Section 41 (b) of Republic Act (RA) 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code, that provides that provinces with more than five legislative districts shall have two SP members per district, without prejudice to the provisions of Section 2 of RA 66337. The province of Cebu has seven congressional districts.

The City of Mandaue, although now a lone congressional district, is still part of the component cities of the Province of Cebu.

The addition of one more seat for lone legislative districts like the City of Mandaue was also in relation to the ruling of the Supreme Court in Florida Robes vs. Comelec, (G.R. No. 257427, June 13, 2023), which stated that the lone legislative district of the City of San Jose Del Monte is entitled to two seats in the SP of Bulacan.

With this ruling of the Comelec providing two seats in the SP of Cebu representing the lone legislative district of Mandaue City, there will be more candidates, who will be vying for the two seats in the SP of Cebu Province.

There is one person in mind who is already flexing his muscles for a seat in the SP. He is a fellow lawyer, Olin Seno, who ran for mayor in Mandaue City in the last elections but lost to Mayor Jonas Cortes, who is now serving a 12-month suspension.

In a chance chat, Seno said he would prefer to run for the SP seat because he could continue to practice his law profession. Besides, he said their camp is already decided to field SP Member Jonkie Ouano as their mayoralty bet. Jonkie Ouano is the brother of Mandaue City Lone Congressional District Rep. Lolipop Ouano-Dizon.

As of this writing, only Seno has set his eyes on the SP seat representing the lone legislative district of Mandaue City. But from what I’ve gathered from friends in Mandaue City, who have links to political leaders, there are several interested souls who are interested I running for the SP seats. One of those being considered is Barangay Banilad Councilor Leo Saberon.

With less than 15 days from today, Thursday, Sept. 19, before the filing of the certificate of candidacy, those who are running for governor, vice governor, members of the SP, districts representatives, city and municipal mayors and members of the city SP and municipal SP, believe or not, have already been doing the rounds in their areas of concern, shaking hands with the voters.

In Mandaue City, the mayoralty race is now fixed on incumbent but suspended Mayor Cortes against challenger SP Member Jonkie Ouano. From being allies in the last elections, the camps of Cortes and Ouano are now facing each other. That’s politics.

In Cebu City, I think there is no more turning back for North District No. 1 Councilor Nestor Archival in his bid to become the next mayor. I have seen him all over the city talking to friends, attending association meetings and posting his activities on his FB account.

But next year’s mayoralty race in Cebu City will be merrier.

Aside from Archival, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, suspended Mayor Mike Rama and former councilor Joey Daluz are also running.