Espinoza: Name dropping, or the truth?

And, at the congressional inquiry, dismissed assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez in Bulacan exposed Senators Jinggoy and Joel Villanueva for allegedly receiving millions in kickbacks from him on ghost flood control projects in Bulacan. Hernandez, however, had not revealed their names during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing. Hernandez also exposed his district engineer, Henry Alcantara, but Alcantara flatly denied the claims.

In Tagalog, “laglagan na” is what Hernandez and the Disacaya couple did. Hernandez, or the Discaya couple, must have toyed with the idea that by exposing these legislators they could be utilized as state witnesses against them and the involved officials of the DPWH on ghost or unfinished projects. The Discaya couple and Hernandez must have taken a cue from the statements of Department of Justice officials that they could become state witnesses if they are found to be less guilty.

In response, Senator Estrada strongly belied the accusations of Hernandez, even daring the latter to take a lie detector test to show who between them is lying. Senator Villanueva also denied the claims.

Earlier, Sen. Ping Lacson exposed Alcantara and Hernandez for losing millions in gambling at the Casino Filipino. Lacson is now the new chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee after the election of Tito Sotto as the new Senate president, replacing Sen. Chiz Escudero, who admitted receiving election contributions from his friend, a government contractor.

Be that as it may, whatever the conclusion of the committee hearing, these are recommendatory in nature and do not establish guilt or impose penalties. What happens next depends on the nature of the alleged act and the available evidence. If the evidence points to kickbacks, bribery, graft, or corruption, then those who may be held liable should be charged and face the consequences of their misdeeds. Aside from the criminal cases that legislators may face for allegedly receiving kickbacks, ethics complaints may be filed before the Senate or House Ethics committees, which can recommend penalties such as reprimand, suspension, or even expulsion.

Since the legislators that Hernandez named in his testimony before Congress have strongly denied his accusations, the question remains: does he have the evidence to substantiate his allegations; otherwise, they would remain as mere allegations? In legal parlance, mere allegations are not proof.

If proven, receiving kickbacks is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment, fines and disqualification from holding public office.

It may be recalled that the Ombudsman already investigated the anomalous government flood control projects. A special panel of prosecutors was formed on Sept. 1, 2025, to probe these projects, led by Assistant Ombudsmen Caesar Asuncion and Maria Olivia Elena Roxas. The special panel will investigate and recommend the prosecution of those who may be liable.

Senator Lacson, in a privilege speech, further exposed the larceny by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and favored contractors on these ghost flood control projects. Lacson uncovered from the records at the Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corp. on the gambling of Alcantara and Hernandez. He even suggested that their gambling could be a way to avoid the anti-money laundering law. He presented figures in billions of pesos on how much these officials supposedly lost and won in gambling.

The special investigation body that President Marcos created to investigate the corruption in projects implemented by the DPWH would only be a duplication of what has been done by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, the congressional inquiry, and the Ombudsman.

With all these bodies conducting investigations, while I cannot speak for everyone, I believe that the prosecution of those who may be responsible for the mess in the flood control projects is what everyone, especially the flood victims, wants.

President Marcos, in an interview, promised that there would be no sacred cows in the investigation that this special body he created after discovering the ghost project in Bulacan. While some may be skeptical of the President’s pronouncements, in the interest of fairness, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt.