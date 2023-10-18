Espinoza: No political will to enforce RA 9003?

The Cebu City Government needs someone with the will to implement long overdue provisions of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, otherwise known as Republic Act (RA) 9003, as well as related city ordinances. So, Mayor Mike Rama directed Emma Ramas to head the City’s solid waste management, including the Department of Public Services (DPS) and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), and to implement waste segregation.

Ramas, Public Service Officer IV at DPS, said they will soon push for the implementation of the “no segregation, no collection policy” in the city.

Mayor Rama’s directive was in August 2023, but the City is yet to implement the waste segregation that is mandated by Section 21 of RA 9003 that states: “Mandatory Segregation of Solid Wastes -- The LGUs (local government units) shall evaluate alternative roles for the public and private sectors in providing collection services, type of collection system, or combination of systems, that best meet their needs: Provided, That segregation of wastes shall primarily be conducted at the source, to include household, institutional, industrial, commercial and agricultural sources: Provided, further; That wastes shall be segregated into the categories provided in Section 22 of this Act.”

At the start of the implementation of the provisions of RA 9003 sometime in 2001, segregation was strictly implemented. One collection day for the biodegradable wastes and another day for non-biodegradable rubbish. However, after a year or thereabout the segregation of waste suddenly fizzled out.

According to a report by the Senate Economic Planning Office (Sepo), posted by CNN on April 16, 2023, the country’s waste generation steadily increased from 37,427.46 tons per day in 2012 to 40,087.45 tons in 2016. That was seven years ago.

This year, in a GMA News Online story (May 12, 2023), the Commission on Audit (COA) stated that despite the passage of the Solid Waste Management Law, the Philippines’ annual production of solid waste has been increasing over the years due to inconsistent policies and a lack of waste facilities and landfills.

“In its performance audit of the country’s Solid Waste Management Program released last May 3, the COA noted that waste management continued to be a concern, and state auditors said the country’s solid waste reached 16.63 million metric tons in 2020, would rise to 19.76 million metric tons in 2030, and 24.50 million metric tons by 2045.” (GMA News Online)

Most LGUs don’t have a sanitary landfill. Some LGUs subvert the law by putting up “transfer stations” that turn into dumpsites. Some Cebu City officials even had the temerity to close a private engineered sanitary landfill even if the City does not have one instead of affording it incentives in accordance with Section 45 of RA 9003. Utterly pathetic.

The failure of the LGUs to comply with RA 9003 is the officials’ utter lack of political will. Instead of strictly enforcing the provisions to the letter of this law, like the three Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle), some LGUs entice residents by exchanging their garbage with canned goods or food items.

Section 48 of RA 9003 enumerates the prohibited acts and Section 49 the imposable fines and penalties for violators. “Section 50. Administrative Sanctions -- Local government officials and officials of government agencies concerned who fail to comply with and enforce rules and regulations promulgated relative to this Act shall be charged administratively in accordance with RA 7160 and other existing laws, rules and regulations.”

But have there been LGUs or officials sanctioned by the National Solid Waste Management Commission for failing to comply with this law? Nada.