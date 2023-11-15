Espinoza: P100 billion for Cebu City’s budget in 2024?

Wow! It is a huge budget that Cebu City is proposing for its next year annual funding. Where will the City Government source this humongous amount? Consider that the City even failed to reach this year’s goal of P50 billion tax collection. Of the P50 billion, the City was able to collect only P7 billion.

And of the P50 billion budget for this year, only P5 billion has been spent, according to Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, thus leaving a balance of P45 billion. A few weeks from now, year 2023 will end.

Does this mean that the City Government is “kuripot” (stingy)? Perhaps the executive department has already planned on how to spend the unspent P45 billion before the year ends. But with only P7 billion taxes collected this year, the City can only spend the balance of P2 billion out of the P7 billion collection. Otherwise, the City will incur a deficit.

While I totally agree with the purpose of the budget -- to fund programs like the Gubat sa Baha, and address water scarcity and climate change etc. -- I seriously doubt if the city government could raise this amount solely through property taxation.

If the City Government is banking on the revised Real Property Tax (RPT) Code that is undergoing public hearings, which it plans to implement next year, it is going to be an uphill climb. There will be repercussions because the skyrocket increase in property taxes will gravely affect big businesses as well as small homeowners.

In other words, if the City Council approves the very high tax rate on property it is going to be “political suicide,” so to speak, for city officials seeking reelection in the 2025 midterm elections.

What the City Government needs to do is improve its tax collection efforts. I cannot agree more with the proposition of Local Finance Committee head, lawyer Jerone Castillo, that based on the list of the Office of the Building Official (OBO), there are buildings in the city that are not accounted for and some are not paying the right taxes. There are also buildings not compliant with OBO rules and regulations, particularly on setback and car parking.

In answer to the question of Councilor Edgar Labella II during the budget hearing at the City Council, Castillo said they already submitted the revenue measures to the City Council for approval. Castillo said they will also implement the Strategic Assessment for Your Assets and Worth (Sayaw) para sa Buhis to complement their collection.

The Sayaw para sa Buhis is an initiative of the City Government aimed at enhancing its efforts in collecting taxes from delinquent taxpayers.

***

Congratulations, Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi) for garnering the Galing Pook Citizenship Award for Community Engagement Programs during the Galing Pook Awarding on Oct. 27, 2023.

Rafi received the award for its “One to Tree” program that empowers communities for biodiversity conservation to increase forest cover and mitigate the effects of climate change, and for its “Gabii sa Kabilin,” which is community-building through cultural heritage.

Rafi’s initiative exemplifies the power of community engagement in preserving local culture and heritage.

“Gabii sa Kabilin” addresses the lack of awareness and appreciation of our local culture and heritage. This annual heritage night showcases the rich history of Cebu and brings together people from different sectors who have similar aspirations for culture and heritage. Rafi, indeed, deserves the award. Congratulations again!