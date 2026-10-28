Espinoza: P50 million for Bato’s head: Is justice worth the price?

The question is not simply whether Dela Rosa, now deemed a fugitive, should face the law. The more basic question is: Can the government justify spending P50 million to capture one man — and can it do so lawfully?

During a press conference on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced the P50-million reward, saying the government wanted justice for the victims of the drug war.

“As of today, Senator Bato will be considered armed and dangerous. We are placing a bounty of P50 million for his capture,” Remulla said. “We have given him all the courtesy that could be afforded a senator of the Republic of the Philippines, but he has shown nothing but cowardice by going into, and remaining in, hiding,” he added.

The announcement followed the issuance and public unsealing of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Dela Rosa. The ICC alleges that he bears responsibility for crimes against humanity, including murder, in connection with the anti-drug campaign. These remain allegations, not a conviction, and Dela Rosa is entitled to due process.

The gravity of the allegations cannot be dismissed. Neither can the public’s demand for accountability. But the seriousness of a case does not automatically make every government measure lawful, necessary, or wise.

The government’s reasoning is perhaps understandable. Locating Bato, who has evaded arrest, can require intelligence work, personnel and resources. If a reward produces reliable information that leads to a lawful arrest, it may serve a legitimate public purpose.

But P50 million is public money. It does not belong to a government official, nor is it a political war chest to be spent at the discretion of those in power.

The lawyers of Dela Rosa have questioned the legal basis of the P50-million reward for his arrest, arguing that authorities have yet to identify a Philippine court warrant or specific case justifying the bounty.

“Every peso of a government reward must answer one question: for the arrest of whom, in what case, by order of what court? In the case of Senator Dela Rosa, the government cannot answer it,” the lawyers stated in a Facebook post. The government must answer those objections with law and evidence, not merely with forceful statements at a press conference.

The ICC unsealed its arrest warrant against Dela Rosa on May 11. The ICC judges said there were reasonable grounds to believe he was criminally responsible for the alleged crime against humanity of murder in relation to the conduct of the drug war, including killings between July 2016 and April 2018.

These are grave accusations that warrant serious judicial scrutiny. The families of those killed deserve a process that does not abandon their demand for truth and accountability.

But the government must not confuse a compelling objective with unlimited authority. The Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019 and questions concerning the ICC’s jurisdiction and the domestic enforcement of its warrant have become part of the legal and political controversy.

The Constitution protects due process. That protection does not disappear because the accused is unpopular, powerful, or suspected of serious crimes. Nor does it mean that a senator may simply disregard a valid legal process.

“The rule of law means both that no individual is above the law and that no government is above the law.”

The senators are urging law enforcers to ensure a peaceful and bloodless arrest of the fugitive senator, even as the chamber’s leadership rejected the idea of negotiating with the armed group reportedly protecting him.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson echoed this sentiment, defending Dela Rosa’s right to due process as he faces an arrest warrant from the ICC. “I sincerely hope and pray that should his arrest take place sooner or later, it will be carried out peacefully, without violence or tragedy,” Lacson said.

Then, is P50 million worth it? Maybe, but not without proof of legality, necessity and accountability.

But if the reward lacks adequate legal authority, bypasses safeguards, or relies on public funds that cannot lawfully be used for the purpose, the government would be setting a dangerous precedent. Another administration could invoke the same reasoning against a political opponent.

But would the reward lead to a peaceful arrest, or could it lead to a violent confrontation? Concerns were raised about the risks of an armed operation. A negotiated, peaceful surrender — if achievable without compromising lawful enforcement — could protect lives and save resources.

The taxpayers deserve an accounting. The government should publish the legal basis for the reward. Every peso spent must be defensible to the people who earned it. Sensitive operational details may need protection, but confidentiality must not become a shield against accountability.

In a democracy, justice must not only be pursued. It must be pursued lawfully.

And in the end, it is the Filipino people — not any senator, cabinet secretary, or political faction — who must have the final say on whether their money has been well spent.