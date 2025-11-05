Espinoza: Ready, but not enough preparation?

My heart goes out to the families affected by Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi) that ravaged the cities and towns in the northern part of Cebu. The destruction and devastation are heartbreaking. Rebuilding lives and communities takes time, and it is tough to see the struggles. The government and organizations are working to provide support, but the road to recovery is long.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, the lights went out in our home when the strong winds coupled with heavy rains began. It was around midnight when the super strong winds made landfall in Cebu. I was somewhat prepared since Sunday night, as I recharged all the chargeable lights and battery packs, filled the big gallons with water and bought 10 liters of gasoline for our genset. But my preparation was not enough since my genset did not function until yesterday when our office employees assisted me.

Without internet, I could not view the pictures posted on Facebook since my two gigabytes of data on my cellphone were not enough to open those posts. It was not until yesterday when I decided to go to the Club Filipino clubhouse, where there was light and internet, that I saw in photos the worst of the devastation left by Tino.

It is a painful reminder that while natural disasters are unavoidable, their deadly consequences often arise from a lack of preparedness. This is not to point blame at anyone, but the loss of lives and destruction of property could have been greatly reduced through timely action and better coordination before the storm struck.

Our government was not remiss in disseminating timely warnings about the approaching Typhoon Tino. Pagasa and local governments made clear and early communications to residents, particularly those in high-risk areas, to take immediate action. But many still ignored or misunderstood storm alerts, thinking that since the last Typhoon, Odette, which hit Cebu left their places not underwater, this one would be the same — underscoring the need for continuous public education on disaster signals and proper response.

LGUs (local government units) implemented pre-emptive evacuations, but there were families who chose to stay in their homes despite knowing that their place was classified as high risk for calamities. The absence of a law, though, to compel evacuation of families living in flood-prone or coastal communities is a hindrance even when evacuation centers are ready with food, water and medical supplies. There are still those who chose to risk their lives rather than leave their homes.

For the LGUs, infrastructure strength is an essential concern. Clearing drainage systems, reinforcing riverbanks and strictly enforcing building codes can greatly minimize damage. Preventive maintenance should be a year-round commitment, but what we see sometimes is that it is more of a reaction after tragedy strikes.

A question should be asked: Are our communities disaster-ready and prepared? I believe that community preparedness should become part of our culture and not a lackadaisical trait.

While we notice regular earthquake drills, there are none that I know of for other calamities like typhoons. Regular disaster drills, coordination among agencies and active citizen participation are key to saving lives. When people know what to do and when to act, fewer lives will be lost.

The tragedy of Typhoon Tino was not inevitable — it was preventable. If we learn from this experience and invest in preparedness, future storms need not bring the same sorrow.