Espinoza: Reviving the tartanillas for tourism

I lived along Sanciangko St., just behind the University of the Visayas, where I enrolled in BSCrim, my pre-law course. It was there that I first encountered the horse-drawn tartanilla, captivated by the rhythmic sound of its hooves on the road. Sanciangko St. was part of the tartanilla route to Taboan Market, where it competed with PUJs for passengers.

Driven not only by curiosity but also by practicality, I rode the tartanilla many times on my way to Taboan Market — famous for its wide array of dried fish, especially dangit, as well as fresh produce. The fare was cheaper than that of the PUJs, making it an appealing option for a cash-strapped student like me.

However, tartanilla operations had their downside. The lack of proper regulation took its toll on the street. Horse dung accumulated, dust filled the air and the pungent smell of animal urine became unbearable. Eventually, these conditions led to the closure of Sanciangko St. to tartanilla traffic.

Now, after a successful “tartanila event” during the Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) in Cebu City on Jan. 28 to 30, 2026, Mayor Nestor Archival plans to regularize tartanilla rides after the delegates and their spouses had that wistful experiential ride.

In an interview on Monday, Feb. 2, Mayor Archival said the response prompted the City Government to consider making the tartanilla experience a regular tourism offering, rather than limiting it to special events.

Certainly, the mayor’s plan to revive tartanilla operations invites both nostalgia and review. The proposal appeals to heritage, an effort to reintroduce a cultural icon once associated with the city’s past. But in a modern, traffic-choked, climate-stressed metropolis, reviving the tartanilla should not be driven by sentiment alone. It must be governed by clear parameters that reconcile culture, safety, animal welfare and urban reality.

Heritage is not merely about preserving what once existed; it is about ensuring that what is revived remains relevant, humane and responsible.

No doubt the tartanillas have no place on Cebu City’s major thoroughfares. Introducing horse-drawn carriages into roads already burdened by buses, trucks, motorcycles (habal-habal) and private vehicles is a recipe for accidents.

If the City is serious about revival, tartanilla operations should be confined to clearly defined heritage or tourism zone: designated areas within downtown heritage districts, plazas, or closed-loop routes near tourist attractions. This is basic traffic management and not discrimination against tradition.

Also, any revival that ignores the welfare of horses is doomed to fail — ethically and politically. Horses should not be exposed to extreme heat, long working hours, or poor veterinary care and shall provide penalties to deter abuse or neglect. Without these safeguards, the program risks of becoming a public relations disaster rather than a cultural triumph.

The tartanillas should not be an alternative mode of urban transportation. They are slow and incompatible with modern traffic flow. Instead, they should be marketed as short, guided heritage ride for experience and priced accordingly. This reduces road risk and aligns the program with tourism development rather than transport policy.

The City must avoid a permissive approach. A permit system with limited slots, standardized carriage designs, trained drivers and clear operating rules is essential. Driver education should include not only handling horses but also basic road safety, tourist interaction and emergency protocols. Regulation protects not just the public and the animals, but also the operators themselves.

If the return of tartanillas is meant to provide livelihood, the City must ensure that benefits do not accrue only to a few. Priority should be given to qualified local operators, with cooperative models encouraged.

The revival of tartanillas will have a positive impact on the city’s tourism industry. Tartanillas can offer a nostalgic way to explore the city and Cebu’s history and culture; it can increase tourist attractions complementing the historical landmarks and shopping districts; it creates jobs for kutseros (paradista) and horse owners and support staff.

Reviving the tartanillas helps preserve Cebu’s cultural heritage and promotes cultural tourism attracting more tourists and promoting Cebu City as a destination.

But if poorly done, the tartanilla revival will be dismissed as a distraction from more pressing urban problems like traffic, flooding and public transport. However, if done correctly, carefully zoned, strictly regulated, humane and tourism-focused, it can become a modest but meaningful reminder that progress and tradition need not compete.

At the end of the day, the measure of success will not be how attractive the tartanillas look in photos, but how responsibly they coexist with the city’s every day travails.