Espinoza: The ‘Mayor of the Night’ is a project, not a title

Showing his support for the project, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival explained that the proposed “Mayor of the Night” project is a program that focuses on night-shift workers and economic growth, not on political personalities.

The mayor clarified reports that somehow project Osmeña as a mayor at night is simply farce. He said there is only one mayor. Mayor Archival said what Councilor Alcover shared is not true. The ‘Mayor of the Night’ is a project, not a title. Tommy is not the mayor at night,” Archival added.

“We are focusing on the people working in the business park area, and I think it’s very important that we give them attention,” said Archival. He clarified that the P12-million allocation covers three years and does not necessarily mean the entire amount will be spent, emphasizing that the city’s focus is on helping people and supporting the economy.

When asked about his relationship with the vice mayor, Archival clearly pointed out that his working relationship with Osmeña remains good and that their shared goal is to serve the people. “If there are issues, we can always sit down — whatever is good for everyone, that’s what we will do,” he said.

On the city’s finances, Archival said they continue to manage them prudently amid the budget deficit. “We can manage if there is a budget deficit. Right now, we are managing and rationalizing whatever we can do. We need to find ways to minimize spending and use the budget efficiently,”

My take is that this idea has merit. Helping people who work night shifts and might find it hard to access government services during normal hours is a genuinely useful public service goal. There are real challenges for BPO workers, nurses, taxi drivers, etc., in accessing such services outside daytime hours. If done well, such a program could improve efficiency, reduce burdens, and demonstrate responsive governance.

I do not have serious doubts that this is not a worthwhile initiative. However, concerns, like the question of its legality should be addressed. Now, it is still premature in its current form. There are key details that are yet to be discussed and established.

If Vice Mayor Osmeña and allies push ahead without dealing with the legal, budgetary, and procedural questions, the project could face legal or political backlash, waste of resources, or fall short of its objectives.

But if handled well, this could become a model for cities trying to better serve people who work “outside the usual” hours. It could improve service access, reduce inconvenience, and show government adapting to the realities.

The title “Mayor of the Night” is not provided for in the Local Government Code and there is only one mayor and the vice mayor only steps in only during the mayor’s absence or incapacity. The risk of legal challenges is inevitable as shown by Councilor Alcover in his opposition to the proposed budget for the project claiming a “waste of public funds.”

To avoid confusion, the proponent should clearly define if the project “Mayor of the Night” is only an extension office and whether the national agencies would agree officially to provide their services 24/7. Yes, it is only a title. But what powers and duties are assigned and how do they interact with the existing authority of the city mayor?

Even if it was well explained by Mayor Archival, the name “Mayor of the Night” could give the impression to the uninformed that there are two mayors, one for the day and other for the night. It is like splitting by time the mayor’s authority. This could challenge accountability.

City Hall should make sure that their messaging is clear. That there is only one elected mayor, that he remains the chief executive 24/7 and that the project is only an extension office, not creating a parallel executive.