Espinoza: The Senate coup and the issue on succession

The dramatic upheaval at the Senate that installed Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President over Senator Tito Sotto carries an immediate political implication that most of us now understand: the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte may be politically doomed before it even reaches trial.

Then-Senate President Sotto and his circle were outsmarted when Cayetano moved, and the Senate voted, to declare all seats vacant. Cayetano and Sotto were both nominated for the Senate presidency. Sen. Bato dela Rosa — who had been absent or in hiding for six months — suddenly attended the session to cast his vote. In the end, Cayetano secured 13 votes, while Sotto received only nine.

It is worth noting that this Senate coup occurred on the very day the House of Representatives voted on the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte. Reports indicate the House voted 257 to 26 to impeach the Vice President, a number far exceeding the constitutional requirement. This overwhelming margin suggests a case so strong that the only way to defeat it is to ensure it is never heard at all.

But what if the Senate coup was not merely about impeachment? Could it involve the line of succession? Rumors that VP Sara might resign to dodge impeachment have spread like wildfire on social media.

Under Section 9, Article VII of the Constitution, in the event of a permanent vacancy in the Office of the Vice President due to death, resignation, incapacity, or removal, the President is empowered to appoint a replacement from among the members of the Senate or the House of Representatives. This appointment is subject to confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.

A resignation by VP Sara Duterte would instantly create one of the most powerful vacancies in government — and in politics, vacancies never remain empty for long.

In this light, Cayetano’s ascent requires deeper scrutiny. As Senate President, he no longer just presides over potential impeachment proceedings; he now stands in a position of immense political leverage and national visibility. He is perfectly positioned as a potential vice-presidential replacement should events shift dramatically.

While there is no official statement from VP Sara Duterte’s camp suggesting such a plan, politics is often understood not by official statements, but by timing, alliances, and positioning. The timing here is impossible to ignore: the Senate leadership changed precisely as the Vice President’s future became the single biggest question in Philippine politics.

If the impeachment prospers, the Senate controls her fate. If she resigns, Congress influences her replacement. Either way, the Senate has become the primary battlefield.

To critical observers, resignation may eventually become the more practical option for VP Sara should impeachment momentum intensify. Resignation prevents the ultimate penalty of conviction: perpetual disqualification from holding public office. A resigned Vice President may run again someday; a convicted one may not. While resignation may be politically painful, it is strategically attractive.

However, resignation carries heavy consequences. For supporters, it may look like surrender. To critics of the Dutertes, it would appear as an implied admission of guilt. For allies, it could trigger a chaotic contest over succession.

This is where the Cayetano factor becomes politically tense. Would President Marcos appoint him if the vice presidency becomes vacant? Would Congress confirm him? Would such a move stabilize the government, or would it heighten suspicions that the impeachment drama was tied to succession politics from the very beginning?

These are no longer impossible questions. In Philippine politics, power rarely moves in straight lines. What appears to be a simple leadership change is often a repositioning before a larger confrontation. The Senate coup matters far beyond the chamber itself because, in our country, impeachment is never only about accountability — it is also about who stands next in line.