Espinoza: The viability of a BRT system in Cebu City

On the other hand, Cebu City’s infrastructure and road network is an issue for the CBRT. The city’s roads are already congested. Additionally, there is the issue of integrating the BRT with existing public transportation, like, the jeepneys and taxis. Not to mention the “habal-habal,” or the single taxi.

It was reported that on Nov. 5, 2025, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos (BBM) Jr. will lead the inauguration of the CBRT Project-Package 1 showcasing the start of the much-awaited mass transport system. The ceremony will be held at the Osmeña Boulevard Station. President BBM will be joined by the officials from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Cebu City Government, and other stakeholders. Is Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro invited?

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival will lead in welcoming the President and in conveying the city government’s continued support for this project.

The program will feature a ceremonial BRT ride with Marcos, DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez, Cebu City officials, representatives from the Cebu Interim Bus Services (Cibus), the Bureau of Fire Protection-Central Visayas, and others.

Mayor Archival said that he will ensure that road issues, traffic signage, and other concerns along the BRT route are addressed before the arrival of President BBM.

The city mayor said he will conduct another round of route inspection in coordination with the DOTr to identify necessary adjustments before the project’s launch. The inspection made on Sept. 19, 2025, revealed gaps in road signage and traffic flow.

The viability of the BRT system in Cebu City hinges on several interconnected factors, such as, urban planning, infrastructure readiness, governance efficiency, and public acceptance.

Conceptually, the CBRT is a sound and forward-looking project. Cebu City has long suffered from chronic traffic congestion, inefficient public transportation, and rapid urbanization without sufficient mobility solutions. The CBRT aims to provide a fast, reliable, and environmentally sustainable alternative that can ease the heavy dependence on private vehicles and traditional jeepneys.

From a planning standpoint, the CBRT addresses a genuine need. Cebu’s narrow roads and increasing vehicle population have made mobility a daily struggle, especially in key corridors like N. Bacalso Avenue and Osmeña Boulevard. By introducing a dedicated bus lane system, the project promises to reduce travel time and improve the reliability of mass transport.

This could have ripple effects on economic productivity — employees spending less time commuting, improved logistics efficiency, and even increased tourism accessibility.

But the viability also depends on the project’s execution. Construction delays, right-of-way issues, and coordination between local and national agencies have significantly slowed progress. Political transitions have occasionally disrupted continuity, with differing priorities among local leaders and project stakeholders.

For the CBRT to become truly viable, these administrative and bureaucratic hurdles must be resolved with consistent leadership and transparent communication.

Public reception is another crucial element. Cebuano commuters are accustomed to the flexibility of jeepneys and motorcycles, so shifting to a more structured system will require public education, clear route integration, and affordability.

If the CBRT can seamlessly connect with other transport modes like the modernized jeepneys, ferries, and future railway systems, it is going to gain broader acceptance and usage.

The BRT is a necessary step forward for Cebu City, citing examples of successful BRT systems in other cities like Curitiba, Brazil, and Bogotá, Colombia. But others might say that the cost and logistics of implementing a BRT system outweigh its benefits, especially when compared to other transportation solutions like ride-hailing services or even improving existing public transportation.

My take is that Cebu City’s BRT is viable, but only if implemented with strong political will, efficient management, and active community involvement. The infrastructure alone cannot solve Cebu’s transport problems. This should be paired with strategic urban planning, consistent policy enforcement, and a genuine commitment to improving the quality of life for every Cebuano commuter.