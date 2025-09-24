Espinoza: Those responsible should be held liable!

The protest-rally against corruption in Manila turned out to be tragic when some of the demonstrators that the police claimed were paid protesters resorted to violence and properties were damaged. Unarmed police officers assigned to the rally area were heckled and stoned. One police officer, caught on TV camera, was mauled almost to death by the demonstrators in black shirts.

Whoever was or were responsible, politicians or not, as claimed by the police, for fomenting chaos in a rally that was supposed to be a peaceful expression of grievances and disgust over the billions of pesos lost to corruption at the hands of the officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways should be held accountable for their crimes.

In Cebu City, dubbed as the bastion of democracy during the martial law years, the protest-rally was peaceful and orderly. There were no reports of even mocking the policemen at the rally who saw to it that the demonstration was within the bounds of the law.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, was the opening of the first day of the Cebu Press Freedom Week. Sept. 21 is a special non-working holiday in the country and in the Province of Cebu. Cebu Press Freedom Week is celebrated annually beginning on Sept. 21, to coincide with the anniversary of the proclamation of martial law.

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, in an interview during the cleanup of the damaged government properties by the unruly protesters, said they have information that some politicians were behind the protesters in black shirts. He also revealed that most of those arrested, who are mostly teenagers, for causing damage to properties were not residents of Manila.

Fundamentally, rallies and protests are a basic part of our democracy. Our basic rights under the Constitution afford us the right to protest government grievances, raise awareness and hold those in power accountable for their misdeeds. But what happened in Manila on Sept. 21, the martial law anniversary, raises questions about the balance between democratic rights and public safety.

But the fact that the protest led to injuries among police officers and damage to government and private properties strongly suggests failure on the part of the rally organizers to control the situation.

It is so concerning that police officers were injured in that rally. It should be remembered that the presence of the policemen or their role in that rally was to ensure public order and safety. Since the police were acting within their mandate to maintain order, then the responsibility for the escalation lies with those who instigated or failed to de-escalate the situation.

The government’s claim that the demonstration was backed by a politician or politicians only adds to the unfolding scenario. Well, we’ve all heard that in whispers that politicians have used protests to further their political agendas, inflaming the situations to gain public support and cast their opponents as incompetent.

Whether the police should unmask and charge the politician or politicians allegedly backing the unruly protesters is a nuanced question that hinges on several factors, including evidence, legal principles and the broader context of political expression.

Of course, in our democracy, politicians also have the right to express their views and may support protests, provided they are not directly involved in unlawful actions. Politicians often back protests to align with the people they represent or to further their political agendas, but this does not automatically make them criminally liable for what happened during the rally unless the evidence is clear of their participation.

If the Manila protest-rally was indeed manipulated for political gain, this undermines the legitimacy of the protest, turning what should be a call for change for the better into a mere tool of political warfare.

At the end of the day, peaceful political expressions should never result in harm to anyone. Proper dialogue, mediation and non-violent means of resolving disputes are crucial to maintaining both order and democratic freedoms.