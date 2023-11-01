Espinoza: Vote buying, a perennial problem

Reports of vote buying during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, Oct. 30, 20232, although unverified, only show that the practice is a perennial problem. It does not sit well with our laws. Violators apparently ignore the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) warning of dire consequences.

I was a reporter while I was taking up law studies. Now I am a lawyer and a columnist of SunStar Cebu. It is the same problem of vote buying that we hear about every election, be it a national or local electoral exercises. Yet, the Comelec seems unable, or should I say inutile, to provide a solution to this perennial problem.

The election of barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan officials, as the law mandates, if my memory serves me right, is supposed to be inexpensive. Yet, perhaps out of desire or pride to win, some candidates spent as much as P300 for every vote, while the highest was P500, according to my sources.

Some candidates spent so much on expensive campaign materials that if summed up, the amount of their expenditures is more than what the law allows for every voter.

When the candidates who buy votes win, do they expect to get a return of what they spent during the elections once in office? I certainly doubt it unless they resort to unholy or corrupt practices while serving their term of office.

There is no question that vote buying during elections breeds corruption. This is one of the factors that puts our economy down and the poor become poorer, while those that the electorates put in office, no malice intended, live luxuriously.

On the other hand, the voters that sold their solemn right to choose the right and fit people to serve the public are not blameless. What is even awful is that for a handful of voters who sold their votes, the entire populace would end up suffering the consequences of bad, if not inefficient public service.

No matter how many times the Comelec tries to educate the voters, the practice of vote buying by politicos, with due respect to those who are true to their calling, will still be around for two reasons: We have the highest rate of poverty and our electoral system still leaves so much to be desired.

While neighboring countries may already have perfected their election processes, our Comelec is yet to establish a foolproof electoral system. Our Comelec failed in its efforts to level up our electoral system by adopting the vote counting machine that advanced nations have. For what reason? Only the Comelec knows. And, the BSKE was back to manual counting.

So, Mr. Comelec, when do we see the light of day that our election process will not be second best, and accusations of cheating by poll losers will be a thing of the past? Apologies, but it is a sad note that in most cases we seldom hear poll losers gracefully admit they were beaten.

*****

Congratulations to Matt Selly and Robyn Espinoza Janz on their wedding on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in simple but solemn rites in Rhyse Farm, Tenburry Wells, England, UK that our Espinoza family attended. The joy was written all over the faces of Robyn’s parents, Burt Janz and Jocelyn Espinoza, my first-degree cousin. Welcome to the married life, Robyn and Matt.

It may sound funny, but it’s true that it was a chilling experience for us (Espinoza family) because England’s autumn weather was somehow cruel for us.