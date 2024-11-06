Espinoza: Weaponized?

Cambridge dictionary defines “weaponization” as “the act of using something as a way of attacking a person or a group.” Weaponized, as an adjective, means “exploited for the purpose of attacking a person or group, or for spreading discord.”

This term is widely used in US politics, especially during the campaign leading to the Nov. 5, 2024 presidential elections. Former US president Donald Trump, who is seeking another term in the oval office, promised in his campaign sorties to weaponize the Department of Justice to run after his political opponents once elected president.

Here, not too many of us may have realized that government agencies under the executive department have been weaponized by the party in power. In recent months, as the midterm polls are nearing, some mayors and governors were ordered suspended by the Ombudsman for offenses that these suspended elected officials claim were politically-motivated cases.

This piece, though, is not in aide or an expression of sympathy for the politicians who experienced the madness of the powers that be. I am pretty sure though that being in politics these politicians, who were temporarily or permanently suspended, are prepared and fully aware of how our politics work.

And, despite the suspension or termination order from Ombudsman from their respective offices, these officials have already filed their respective certificates of candidacy (COCs) because their suspension or termination from office is not yet deemed final and executory.

Worse, however, is that these suspended officials, like Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama and Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, are facing new or additional cases filed against them by supposedly concerned citizens. However, the camps of Rama and Cortes claim that these complainants are supporters of their political opponents.

Lawyer Ervin Estandarte, who claims to have no political affiliation, filed a petition with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to disqualify Cortes from running for mayor on grounds of “material representation” for allegedly not stating in his COC that he had a dismissal order from the Ombudsman.

Comelec, an independent constitutional body, also appears to be dancing with what the powers that be in this administration want to do. Even before these elected officials could be held to court and be convicted of their supposed crimes, it already declared them ineligible to run for election.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia, however, made the qualification that these suspended officials would only be included in the official ballot if they could get an injunction from the court.

To my recollection Rama and Cortes got a temporary restraining order (TRO) from the Supreme Court (SC) stopping Comelec from implementing the order of the Ombudsman. In a way, it ordered Comelec to include their names in the official ballot.

Being a TRO, though, Rama and Cortes need to get a permanent injunction from the SC to keep their names in the official ballot. This midterm elections, mind you, is going to be a battle as to who has the material link to the corridor of powers in this current administration.

Talking of weaponization, in other places in this country where the presence of the press is scarce some legislators have used their influence to weaponize agencies under the executive department to impose their political agenda.

For example, a contractor was allegedly baselessly and maliciously charged by the agent of the environmental office for using quarry materials on a government road project.

So, where is the change that politicians promised during the last election campaign?