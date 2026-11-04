Espinoza: What has the DA done on ASF?

Earlier, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order (EO) 55, restricting live hog entries into Cebu solely for immediate slaughter at accredited facilities with complete documentation.

Because a significant portion of the hog supply, especially for lechon, originates from Negros Island, these restrictions have left pork roasters and meat dealers struggling to secure adequate supplies for their clients. Furthermore, the persistent threat of ASF — regardless of whether specific panics are rooted in fact or rumor — has caused pork prices to skyrocket.

Adding to the regulatory patchwork, the Municipality of Santander — situated right across from Negros — independently issued an order on Oct. 30, 2026, enforcing border controls and mandatory pre-slaughter hog inspections following suspected ASF cases in a neighboring town.

Although Santander’s local measure did not explicitly name the adjacent locality, news reports indicated it came on the heels of an ASF outbreak reported in the nearby town of Ginatilan. That particular outbreak was later declared contained on Oct. 20 following negative RT-PCR tests and a mandatory 14-day surveillance period. In its public advisory, Santander stated that the measures were vital to preventing the entry and spread of swine diseases.

This raises a pressing question: What has the DA, through the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), actually done on the ground?

Under the law, the DA and the BAI hold the official mandate to formulate, coordinate, and execute national animal health policies. Their core responsibilities regarding ASF include:

1. National Zoning and Movement Controls: Establishing color-coded risk frameworks (Red/Infected, Pink/Buffer, Yellow/Surveillance and Green/Free Zones) to regulate the transport of live pigs, pork and pork products across municipal and provincial boundaries.

2. Border Quarantine and Biosecurity: Deploying veterinary quarantine officers to intercept illegal or undocumented shipments of live hogs and pork products at ports, major highways and inter-island transit points.

3. Disease Surveillance and Laboratory Testing: Conducting real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) diagnostics, blood sampling and epidemiological investigations to confirm outbreaks and monitor recovery periods.

4. Local Coordination & Programs: Spearheading grassroots monitoring initiatives like the Bantay ASF sa Barangay (BABay ASF) program, though actual execution relies heavily on local cooperation.

5. Vaccine Approvals and Trials: Handling the evaluation, trial tracking, and regulatory approval of potential ASF vaccines for controlled rollouts.

The crucial question remains: Are these core responsibilities effectively implemented on the ground?

The recurring ASF outbreaks threatening the multi-billion-peso hog industry in Cebu and Negros have exposed structural friction between national guidelines and local realities. Why do national responses often feel ineffective on the ground?

First, there is a persistent gap between local government units (LGUs) and national jurisdiction. While the DA issues broad administrative orders — such as EO frameworks regulating live hog transit or strict shipping documentation — actual checkpoint implementation, border control and culling operations depend on local police, port authorities and municipal governments. When coordination breaks down, enforcement gaps appear.

Second, delays in reporting and containment severely limit success. ASF spreads rapidly through the clandestine transport of sick pigs, swill feeding and contaminated equipment. By the time a “suspected case” triggers a local advisory or border tightening, the virus has often already crossed municipal lines, leaving local agriculture offices scrambling to react rather than prevent.

Third, the friction between strict total bans and regulated transport (such as allowing live hogs exclusively for immediate slaughter under heavy guard) creates immense economic strain. Farmers and traders face heavy financial losses, while local officials struggle to balance disease eradication with food supply and market stability.

While national frameworks provide the blueprint, the speed of local containment hinges entirely on how tightly provincial veterinary offices, DA regional field units and municipal authorities can synchronize their checkpoints, testing capabilities and funding.

Compounding these administrative hurdles are long-standing grievances from the ground. Complaints that corrupt government workers have extorted money from hog traders during transit are nothing new. Years ago, lechon operators openly lamented that local measures were frequently weaponized against them, though formal complaints rarely made it to the courts.

Ultimately, the frustration surrounding ASF is widely shared by local producers, industry groups and LGUs alike. Managing the virus is exceptionally complex; while national agencies outline broad policies, the burden of enforcement disproportionately falls on local jurisdictions, fueling the enduring perception of a slow or inadequate response.