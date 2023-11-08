Espinoza: What is next at MCWD?

Anyone can list down the many problems Cebu City is currently facing. For me, though, I only listed three that I consider major problems that beset the city. Number one on my list is sanitation and garbage, followed by the disorderly road traffic, and third, undisciplined motorists.

But the Cebu City leadership doesn’t seem to mind the problems I consider very essential to uplift the city’s image because Mayor Michael Rama, who is currently on leave, is fixated on the removal of Joey Daluz III, Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno from board of directors (BOD) of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Mayor Rama’s appointment of Melquiades Feliciano as chairman to replace Daluz, and businessman Nelson Yuvallos and lawyer Aristotle Batuhan to replace Pato and Seno, respectively, has worsened the situation after Local Water Utility Administration (LWUA) administrator Vicente Homer Revil sent a letter, dated Oct. 17, 2023, stating that “local authorities have no authority to remove the chairperson and members of the board of directors of a water district.”

With Revil’s letter, Daluz, Pato and Seno are staying put. Daluz issued a statement hoping for the other party to abide by the communication of Revil. The LWUA administrator was the only one who did not vote for the appointment of an interim or temporary BOD for MCWD per Resolution 35 that was passed and approved by LWUA’s board of trustees on Sept. 28.

Ronnie Ong, chairman of LWUA BOT, in a statement sent to SunStar Cebu on Monday, Nov. 6, said they already approved on Sept. 28 Resolution 35, which allowed the appointment of an interim or temporary BOD for MCWD. He added that they gave LWUA management through Revil seven days to implement the resolution, which the latter did not do.

Instead, Revil sent that now controversial letter to MCWD.

Rama’s appointed MCWD chairman Feliciano pointed out to the press that the City Government went through the process before he, Batuhan and Yuvallos were appointed as replacement of Daluz, Pato and Seno, respectively.

Feliciano said that “on Aug. 17, the communication was sent to the LWUA, the board... acted on it, but unfortunately along the way it was not implemented for unknown reasons.” (SunStar Cebu)

Indeed, “some unseen hands are obviously trying to subvert the action of the LWUA board by attempting to obstruct the issuance of Resolution 35,” as Charlie Manalo wrote in his Nov. 7 column in The Manila Times (Premium). “Is it also a coincidence that the show cause order was approved by all members of the board of trustees except for Revil? Your guess is as good as mine,” Manalo further said in his column.

Truth to tell, if we follow the line of Revil in his communication to MCWD that “local authorities have no authority to remove the chairperson and members of the board of directors of a water district” this would simply mean that the removal of then board members Cecilia Adlawan, Augustus Pe Jr., and Ralph Sevilla by the late mayor Edgar Labella was unauthorized.

It may sound funny, but Adlawan, Pe, and Sevilla could perhaps use the same argument if they would insist on returning to the board because their removal was illegal. But I think Adlawan, Pe, and Revilla are no longer interested, having lost their appetite because of the current hullabaloo.

The communication of Revil only muddled the matter and fueled further the controversy within MCWD that could in a way affect its services to consumers.

For a better perspective, I think someone should go to court and file a petition for the interpretation of the laws that the parties have cited.