Espinoza: What is the worth of a person’s life?

Omertà is a code of silence, as described by one of the first Mafia researchers, Antonio Cutrera, a former officer of public security. It compels individuals to remain silent even in their own defense and even when the accused is innocent of the charged crimes (Wikipedia).

To her peers and senior police officers, retired police colonel and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma’s revelation during the House quad committee hearing on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2024, that former President Rodrigo Duterte spearheaded a national drug war model driven by cash rewards violated their “code of silence,” also known as “The Blue Curtain.”

“The blue wall of silence, also known as the blue code and blue shield, denotes an informal code among police officers in the United States not to report on a colleague’s errors, misconduct, or crimes, particularly regarding police brutality.” (Wikipedia)

Garma’s shocking revelation was contained in a four-page affidavit that she read during the quad committee hearing on Friday night. She was emotional while reading her affidavit to the committee members and stated for the record that she was not coerced into executing her affidavit, which exposed details about Duterte’s war against drugs.

Naturally, Garma now fears for her life and her family’s safety due to her revelations, which have put into question the already tarnished image of the Philippine National Police (PNP) as well as the administration of former President Duterte. This raises concerns about whether even Duterte would deny Garma’s allegations vehemently.

She expressed to the congressmen that she wanted to “bring back the people’s trust” in the PNP through her disclosures. Hopefully!

Garma’s peers and senior police officers mentioned in her affidavit could question or belittle her exposé as a product of compulsion to avoid prosecution and suggest that she must have been offered an irresistible reward from the current administration to disclose these details.

According to Garma, the so-called Davao model “involves three levels of payments or rewards.” However, when questioned by Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, Garma confirmed a four-level payment system depending on the drug suspect killed. The amounts ranged from P20,000 to P1 million. She noted that she was not familiar with how this bracketing is determined but suggested that her superior, Col. Edilberto Leonardo, could explain it further. Leonardo was the colonel she recommended to former President Duterte.

“Most likely” was Garma’s response when Representative Manuel asked if the P20,000 reward was for “street-level” or “small-time” drug suspects.

The quad committee plans to investigate whether Duterte used his office’s intelligence fund, which allocated P4.5 billion for confidential and intelligence expenses. However, it raises questions about how the quad committee can investigate these funds since they are not subject to audit.

Nonetheless, the Commission on Audit (COA) reported that Duterte spent the entire P4.5 billion allocation for confidential and intelligence funds during his last full year as chief executive in 2021. The COA’s annual financial report indicated that under Duterte’s administration, P2.25 billion was spent on confidential expenses and another P2.25 billion on intelligence expenses in 2021 — compared to former President Gloria Arroyo’s allocation of only P600 million and former President Noynoy Aquino’s P500 million.

The 2015 joint circular from the Department of Budget and Management and COA states that confidential funds can only be used for specific expenses such as: purchase of information necessary for national security programs, rental of transport vehicles related to confidential activities, maintenance costs for safehouses, purchase or rental of supplies for confidential operations, payment of rewards to informers, uncovering illegal activities posing danger to agency personnel or property.

Meanwhile, intelligence funds can only be used for intelligence activities impacting national security, special projects approved by agency heads involving covert operations.

Confidential and intelligence funds cannot be used for salaries or benefits of government officials unless authorized by law, representation or entertainment expenses and construction or acquisition of buildings or housing structures.