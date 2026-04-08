Espinoza: When a ‘good deal’ isn’t good enough!

On Monday, April 6, 2026, the Cebu Provincial Board (PB) did something both simple and powerful: it sent back to the Executive Department the proposed settlement between the Province of Cebu and Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC). It did not reject it, but rather returned it with a suave, if not diplomatic, note. It was a pause button pressed in the name of public interest.

“The committee acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of the Executive Department in seeking to resolve a long-standing dispute and recognizes that compromise agreements are acknowledged in law as legitimate means of resolving disputes, particularly when prolonged litigation may involve uncertainties, delays, and additional costs,” the ways and means committee, headed by 5th District PB Member Michael Joseph Villamor, stated in its note.

A P211.56-million compromise agreement should not stumble at the starting line — unless something, somewhere, was not done right.

That distinction matters. Because what the Board effectively said was that before they sign off on this deal involving hundreds of millions in public funds, they need more clarity and assurance that this is truly in the best interest of the people.

And that is exactly how it should be. In a time when public trust in government is fragile, any agreement that looks like a “tax break” for a major corporation is bound to draw scrutiny. The larger the amount, the heavier the burden of justification. A compromise, by its nature, is a concession. The question is always the same: Who gives up what — and why?

The huge tax break of P211.56 million — from a staggering P1,218,630,650.84 in taxes, monitoring fees, environmental enhancement fees and surcharges from 2009 to 2025 that the Executive afforded ALQC — raised quizzical looks from the members of the PB. The 82 percent reduction would be payable in a one-time lump sum, a report said.

Which brings us to the uncomfortable but necessary question: How did a deal of this magnitude reach the Board without first passing the highest levels of legal and financial diligence?

Anent to this, the committee also asked the Executive Department to secure proper authority, conduct a comprehensive legal and financial reassessment and seek guidance from the Commission on Audit (COA).

It is tempting to frame this as a question of whether the governor, not being a lawyer, received poor legal advice. But that line of thinking, while convenient, is ultimately shallow.

Governance is not a solo act. No governor operates in a vacuum. Every major decision should be the product of a system: lawyers, financial analysts, technical experts, and policy advisers. If that system works, weaknesses are caught early. If it fails, those weaknesses surface publicly, often at the worst possible moment.

This may be one of those moments. Because when the legislature pushes back this hard, it signals more than mere disagreement. It suggests that the proposal, as presented, did not meet the threshold of confidence required for approval. Perhaps the legal basis was not airtight.

Perhaps the financial computations were not sufficiently transparent. Or perhaps the broader implications — precedent, accountability and public perception — were not fully addressed. Whatever the reason, the message is clear: the PB is not ready to accept it. And that is not a failure. In fact, it is a necessary correction.

The real test now lies in what happens next. Will the Executive treat this as an opportunity to strengthen the proposal, tighten its legal foundations, clarify its fiscal logic and openly justify its benefits to the public? Or will it double down, framing the PB’s caution as obstruction rather than oversight?

There is a deeper lesson here, one that goes beyond this single deal. Checks and balances are often inconvenient. They slow things down. They force uncomfortable questions. They expose gaps that might otherwise remain hidden. But that is precisely their value. And in matters involving public money, “sorry” is never enough.

If the compromise with ALQC is truly fair, lawful, and beneficial, it will survive scrutiny. It will emerge stronger, more defensible and more transparent. But if it cannot withstand that scrutiny, then the PB did an invaluable service for the province.

Because in governance, the most dangerous deals are not always the illegal ones. They are the ones that look acceptable — until someone finally looks closer.