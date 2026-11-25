One of the most basic problems identified by the summit officials was the apparent lack of public comfort rooms for tourists near the city’s landmarks. Visitors are also reportedly being pestered by mendicants.

The City’s executive department, no doubt, will become the subject of criticism and political banter. But I wish the vocal critics of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, including members of the City Council, would help come up with meaningful solutions instead of simply putting the blame on him.

In response to the assessment, Mayor Archival ordered immediate improvements at major heritage sites. These include opening the restrooms of the Cebu City Legislative Building to tourists, addressing weekend mendicancy and assigning personnel to monitor garbage collection near Magellan’s Cross.

We all know that cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility, including that of tourists, and not solely that of the City Government. But it seems that nobody is seriously looking after the implementation of laws and ordinances on cleanliness and sanitation. Cebu City is not wanting in ordinances on these matters, nor is the country lacking in environmental laws.

Under these circumstances, are we to understand that the Cebu City Tourism Commission has been remiss in performing its responsibilities and obligations? Does its limited budget have something to do with the mess, as acknowledged by the mayor’s chief of staff, Kenneth Siasar?

Perhaps frustrated by the outcome of the Tourism Summit’s assessment, Mayor Archival promised to push for an increase in the commission’s budget only after it submits a comprehensive 2027 tourism roadmap to justify the additional funding.

The problems identified by the summit that dragged down the City’s tourism rating are not without solutions. In fact, the solutions are right under the noses of our city leaders. What is needed is the political will to strictly enforce existing laws and ordinances without fear or favor. Look at Singapore. Traditional politics, however, remains a major stumbling block to the City’s progress.

Remember the plans of then-Mayor Mike Rama to make Cebu City Singapore-like? Later, there was talk of making it like Melbourne, Australia. Those were good intentions, but without proper planning, sustained commitment and strict enforcement of laws — particularly those concerning sanitation — such plans amount to nothing more than a pipe dream.

Without an appropriate sanitary landfill, as required under Republic Act 9003, Cebu City will continue to face what seems to be an eternal garbage problem. I understand that several proposals have been floated on how to deal with the city’s mounting trash, but personal and political interests among city officials appear to have put meaningful action on hold.

My take is simple: Without strict enforcement of laws, no local government unit can achieve meaningful improvements. Worse, when public officials spend more time engaging in political maneuvering for personal gain than looking after the city’s greater interest, the public inevitably suffers.

With little else to offer visitors beyond its historical landmarks, Cebuano hospitality, local cuisine and nightlife, a clean and orderly city would certainly be a major attraction. Cleanliness, after all, is one of the most basic requirements of a city that wants to welcome tourists.

If not for the yearly celebration of the Feast of the Santo Niño every January and the Sinulog Festival, which has gained international popularity, one wonders what else Cebu City can proudly showcase to its visitors. With due respect, there is little else that would make tourists want to stay longer.

What good is the Tourism Summit’s launch of the City’s tourism branding, “Cebu to the World,” if the very problems that dragged down its tourism readiness rating are not given serious attention?

I agree with Siasar that the City’s current rating should serve as a wake-up call for the local government ahead of future annual evaluations.

But let us not forget that the responsibility does not rest on the mayor alone. It also rests on the Tourism Commission, the City Council, the agencies tasked with enforcing the law and every Cebuano who has a duty to keep the city clean.

Before we invite the world to Cebu, perhaps we should first ask ourselves whether we have done enough to make our own city worth visiting.