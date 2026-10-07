Espinoza: Why not sue Trillanes on his ‘fabricated’ expose?

They may — or they may not.

Ultimately, it would depend on whether Trillanes can produce documentary and other admissible evidence to support his accusations.

But allegations of this magnitude, whether true or false, can have a powerful impact on public perception, depending, of course, on which side of the political fence one stands. They could particularly cast a shadow on the reputation of the Dutertes, especially with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte over her alleged unexplained wealth still ongoing.

On Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, Trillanes told members of the press at a news conference that some P319 million in funds from Chinese government and corporate sources allegedly entered businesses and a foundation linked to the Duterte family.

He said these transactions should be examined as part of the impeachment case against the Vice President.

Trillanes presented what he described as documents and findings of his research team concerning the Duterte family’s business and financial ties.

He alleged that more than P319 million went to Cale88 Foods Corp., which he linked to lawyer Manases Carpio, the husband of Vice President Duterte. Another P150 million allegedly went to the Tapang at Malasakit Foundation, which identified Duterte as a member of its board of trustees.

Trillanes further claimed that members of the Duterte family received P181.6 million from businessman and alleged drug lord Sammy Uy between 2011 and 2013.

Of that amount, P38.8 million allegedly went to Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, P51.5 million to Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, P53.2 million to Cielito Avanceña for Veronica Duterte and P15.6 million to former President Rodrigo Duterte.

These are serious allegations.

Trillanes was supposed to testify before the impeachment court, but his name was reportedly not included in the prosecution’s list of witnesses.

Or was this perhaps a strategy — to make the allegations public first before presenting them to the impeachment court?

Call it a coincidence, but the contentions raised by Trillanes at his press conference closely corresponded with the Senate impeachment court’s examination of Vice President Duterte’s alleged unexplained wealth and business interests under Article II of the Articles of Impeachment.

In fact, the impeachment court has ordered banks, the Anti-Money Laundering Council, the Bureau of Internal Revenue and other entities to produce financial records involving Duterte, her husband, and corporations linked to them.

For his part, Cong. Ace Barbers, House prosecution adviser and spokesman, said Trillanes’ latest disclosures deserve serious examination.

“He identified a financial trail. And portions of that trail have already been independently corroborated by official records,” Barbers said.

But what is interesting is the reaction — or apparent lack of legal action — from the camp of Vice President Duterte.

Despite the seriousness of Trillanes’ accusations, the Duterte camp has not immediately sued the former senator. Instead, it issued statements dismissing his allegations as nothing more than “malicious fabrications” and “black propaganda.”

Atty. Paolo Panelo, spokesman for Duterte, belittled Trillanes’ claims, saying they would not survive legal scrutiny, particularly because Trillanes did not testify before the impeachment court.

Panelo said Trillanes folded when he realized that his allegations could not stand against actual facts, verified records and the law, particularly under cross-examination by the defense team of Vice President Duterte.

“Instead of defending his claims under oath, he chose the comfort of a safe and scripted press conference where his lies could once again go unchallenged,” Panelo said.

Yet if the allegations are indeed fabricated, malicious, and defamatory, one cannot help but ask:

Why not take Trillanes to court?

The defense team of the Vice President has not completely closed the door on the possibility of suing Trillanes. Perhaps it is simply waiting for the right moment to confront the former senator, now one of the Dutertes’ most vocal political nemeses.

When asked whether Duterte had no plans to pursue legal action against Trillanes, Panelo replied:

“I wouldn’t rule it out, but we are aware of how futile it will be in terms of getting a just result under this current administration.”

That answer, however, leaves the public with another question.

If the accusations are false, why not allow a court of law to determine whether they are false?

The Duterte camp’s inaction should not necessarily be interpreted to mean that the family is afraid of what Trillanes may have up his sleeve. There may be perfectly legitimate legal or political reasons for not filing a case while the impeachment proceedings are ongoing.

But to Duterte critics, the hesitation could also be viewed as a strategy to avoid creating another legal battlefield that might complicate the Vice President’s defense before the impeachment court.

Interestingly, if Trillanes’ allegations are nothing more than fabrications, as the Duterte camp insists, then a lawsuit could provide the Dutertes with an opportunity to confront the accusations in a proper forum, under oath, with evidence subject to examination and cross-examination.

On the other hand, if there are legitimate reasons for holding back, the Duterte camp should perhaps explain them clearly to the public.

The question now is:

Should the Dutertes pursue legal action against Trillanes over what they claim are fabricated accusations and fight to protect their family’s reputation — even while the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte are ongoing?

That is a decision for the Dutertes and their lawyers.

For now, all the public can do is watch — and wait.

Let’s see who blinks first.