Esports advocacy: Chester Cokaliong's son pushes for professional gaming in Cebu

AWAY from the helm of the family’s renowned shipping enterprise, 27-year-old Chaz Cokaliong, the youngest son of Chester Cokaliong, is charting his own course — one that sails through the fast-rising world of electronic sports (esports).

Together with his girlfriend, Victoria Ong, Chaz has become a prominent advocate for the burgeoning professional gaming scene, specifically addressing the need for better infrastructure and career pathways for local talent.

Esports currently struggles for recognition, particularly within educational institutions, due to common concerns surrounding toxicity, addiction, and the perceived lack of sustainable career prospects.

However, Chaz and Victoria are working to shift this narrative by creating a dedicated space that not only facilitates competitive play but also cultivates a professional environment. This focus is on demonstrating that competitive gaming is a viable and high-earning profession.

Chaz Cokaliong emphasizes the financial opportunities available in the global esports industry, using international examples to showcase its legitimacy.

“It’s actually a real profession now. They earn like P100,000 plus a month just to play for a specific team. That's what we're trying to cultivate also," Victoria stated. "We're trying to be more modern because if you notice, Asian countries like Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan all have their own respective esports teams that compete internationally."

This push for modernization is driven by a desire to bring Cebuano talent onto the international stage, mirroring the success seen in regional neighbors.

To put this vision into action, the pair has expanded Drippy Lab, their internet shop designed to offer an elevated gaming experience. The new and improved venue is strategically located in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Drippy Lab is intended to serve as more than just a place to play; it aims to be a community hub and a potential training ground where local gamers can hone their skills and be scouted, paving the way for their future in professional esports. (HBL)