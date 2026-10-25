Espra knocks out Sarino in Danao City

JOHNVER Espra scored a huge upset after knocking out Mark Anthony Sarino in the second round of their Visayas Pro Boxing Association (VISPROBA) bantamweight title fight in the main event of Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ “Bakbakan Otso” in Barangay Mantija in Danao City.

It was a closely contested opening round with both boxers trading punches.

In the second round, Sarino was aggressive and connected with some combinations in the early part of the round.

Espra, however, unloaded with a left and right combination to the body that backed Sarino up. He then connected with a solid left uppercut to the body that hurt Sarino. Espra followed up with a flurry of body shots that finally dropped Sarino to the canvas.

The referee counted out Sarino and waved off the fight at the 41-second mark.

Espra, who was coming off a long layoff, won his fifth straight fight and improved to a win-loss slate of 6-3 with three knockouts. Sarino, on the other hand, saw his six-fight winning streak end and fell to 8-2 with four knockouts.

On the undercard, former amateur standout Khyl Sumalinog (2-0, 1 KO) walked away with a split decision win against Niño Jay Malbago (1-6), and Cris Ivan Manzo (1-0) had a successful pro debut with a unanimous decision victory against Norman Rusiana (1-13-2). / EKA