Estate tax amnesty deadline moved to June 16, says BIR

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) issued a tax advisory extending the period to avail the estate tax amnesty law to June 16 from June 14.

“This is to remind all concerned taxpayers that the deadline for the filing, approval, and payment of estate tax amnesty applications is on Monday, June 16, 2025,” BIR said in an advisory released late Wednesday.

The BIR, however, encouraged taxpayers to file their estate tax amnesty applications on or before June 16 taking into consideration the standard processing time and bank cut-off time.

The estate tax amnesty covers the estate of decedent/s who died on or before May 31, 2022, with or without assessments duly issued, whose estate tax or taxes have remained unpaid or have accrued as of May 31, 2022.

To avail of the amnesty, the BIR said the duly accomplished and sworn Estate Tax Amnesty Return and acceptance payment form with proof of payment, together with the complete documentary requirements, and submitted to the concerned Revenue District Office in triplicate copies no later than June 16.

“Failure to submit the same is tantamount to non-availment of the Estate Tax Amnesty and any payment made may be applied against the total regular estate tax due inclusive of penalties,” the BIR said.

The BIR also reminded that estate tax payments cannot be made online.

Payments must be made over the counter at an authorized agent bank (AAB) or through revenue collection officers at the respective RDOs.

The AABs will extend their banking hours and accept payments until 5 p.m. on June 16. / PNA