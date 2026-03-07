Estrada Sisters: How to say 'I love you' to the woman in our lives

March is a month dedicated to celebrating women and to honoring their contributions across every field and around the world. But, beyond the global celebrations, there are the women we see every day that we often forget to be grateful for. These are our mothers, sisters, aunts and grandmothers. How often do we pause to thank them?

A recent episode of the all-women YouTube podcast “Wala Pa Kaming Title,” hosted by Gelli de Belen, Candy Pangilinan, Janice de Belen and Carmina Villaroel, captured this beautifully.

The episode focused on mother-daughter relationships, featuring Janice de Belen and her daughters Kaila Estrada, Moira Estrada and Inah de Belen. While their messages were directed to their mother, their examples serve as a guide for anyone looking to express love and gratitude to the women in their lives.

Love languages in action

For Inah, gratitude is expressed through action. “If she asks me for a favor and I can do it, I do it,” she shared. She pairs this with words of affirmation: “I check in on her, ask how she is and tell her I miss her.” Inah’s approach reminds us that love can be rooted in attention to someone else’s wellbeing.

Moira expresses care through quality time. “Whenever there’s an occasion at home, I make sure to be present,” she said, highlighting the power of showing up.

Kaila adds another dimension. “I feel sad when I’m not included,” she admitted. Even after late nights, she stops by her mother’s room to debrief her day. It’s a small but meaningful ritual that strengthens their bond and keeps the connection alive.

Simple ways to say “I love you”

Expressions of love don’t always need to be grand gestures. Sometimes, they are small words or actions that show attention and care.

Inah puts it simply: “I love her. I hope she’s okay and healthy. If she’s sick, I always check on her. Did you take your medicine already?”

Moira emphasizes support and understanding: “Thanks for your patience and understanding. Whenever you need me, I’m here. I miss your cooking.”

Kaila speaks from a place of admiration and pride: “I’m so proud of you. When I look back at everything you’ve been through, I think, if it were me, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Together, the sisters recognize the foundation their mother has provided: “Thank you for being such a strong foundation for all of us. We may have flown from the nest, but we will always fly back.”

Women may take different paths in life, but the habit of returning is what makes womanhood so special. It’s the caring and appreciation for one another that endures. As the Estrada sisters remind us, no matter how far we go, we will always find our way back.